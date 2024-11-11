The Timberwolves offense had been humming for the last week, but a Heat team that was without Jimmy Butler ground them down Sunday night. Then some late-game miscues resulted in a 95-94 loss to Miami at Target Center.
Timberwolves stumble at home, fall 95-94 to Jimmy Butler-less Miami Heat
Miami’s Nikola Jović made a three-point play with 7.8 seconds left after the Wolves had just reclaimed the lead despite a poor-shooting night for Anthony Edwards.
The Wolves couldn’t overcome an 8-for-24 night night from Anthony Edwards, who finished with 22 points. They were in position to win late, but couldn’t close the game in the final minute.
The Wolves were ahead 92-90 when Mike Conley and Julius Randle couldn’t connect on a pass, which led to a breakaway for Heat guard Terry Rozier. After a Jaden McDaniels foul, Rozier hit both free throws to tie the score 92-92 with 30 seconds left.
Conley missed a three, but McDaniels came in from the right side for a flying putback with 9 seconds left. He hit the bucket and drew a foul on Haywood Highsmith. Miami, which was without Butler because of a sprained ankle suffered Friday, challenged the play to contend the foul and officials overturned it, but the basket stood.
After a Miami timeout, disaster hit for the Wolves. Nikola Jović got free on a screen and Nickeil Alexander-Walker fouled him as he hit a layup. That gave the Heat a 95-94 lead with 7.8 seconds to play.
Just before the play, Chris Finch subbed out center Rudy Gobert and put in a small lineup with Conley back on the floor.
Conley missed the final shot just before time expired as Edwards inbounded the ball with 3.7 seconds to play following a Miami foul. Having Edwards inbound seemingly took him out of the play.
How it happened
Miami set the tone early with its hustle on the defensive end and ability to run in transition in the first quarter. The Heat held Edwards to 2-for-9 in the first quarter and capitalized on the Wolves’ 7-for-25 shooting performance to get nine fast break points. This gave Miami a 27-20 lead after the first quarter.
The Wolves fell behind by as much as 12 in the second before they found their footing later in the quarter. They went on a 13-2 run to cut the Heat lead to one and cut Miami’s fast break points down to three in the second. Their halfcourt defense was solid, and they went into the halftime locker room down 52-51.
The starting unit struggled coming out of halftime and managed just four points through the first six-plus minutes of the third. Once Finch went into his bench, the Wolves made a run and their defense clamped down. They held Miami without a point from the 7:46 mark to 1:16. They took a 71-63 lead, which became 71-68 entering the fourth.
With a small lineup to start the fourth, the Wolves clung to a 78-72 lead as Naz Reid was one of the few players able to hit from deep. He finished 4-for-7 from three-point range. On the defensive end, Alexander-Walker gave exemplary effort, contesting shots and forcing turnovers on seemingly every possession. His only miscue came on the final Heat bucket. The Wolves shot 40% on the night.
Player of the game
Tyler Herro finished with 26 points on a night Miami needed offense and went 9-for-15.
Stat of the game
20 Wolves turnovers after having a relatively clean week in that department.
Free chicken!
The Heat’s Bam Adebayo missed two key free throws with 2:34 to play in the fourth quarter in a three-point game. Not only was that big for the Wolves, it meant free Chick-fil-A, per the Wolves’ season-long promotion. That got the crowd fired up.
