WOLVES GAMEDAY

6:30 p.m. Monday, Kaseya Center

TV; radio: BSN Extra; iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Odds: Wolves favored by one.

Pregame reading: Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns scored a combined 77 points in a win over the Pacers.

Chris Hine's preview:

Opening bell: The Wolves (19-5) begin a tricky two-game road trip against Miami and Philadelphia, with Heat star Jimmy Butler, who did not play in the Wolves' win over Miami earlier this season, available this time. The Heat are 15-11 despite injuries to multiple players.

Watch him: Butler is averaging 21.8 points per game and is shooting 38% from three-point range, although he is attempting only 2.3 threes per game. His percentage represents the best he has shot from three-point range since the 2012-13 season.

Injuries: Jaden McDaniels is listed as questionable for the Wolves because of a sacral contusion. McDaniels left Saturday night's win over Indiana because of the injury. Anthony Edwards (right hip pointer) also is listed as questionable. For Miami, center Bam Adebayo (hip) and guard Tyler Herro (ankle) have been cleared to play. Kyle Lowry (soreness) and Dru Smith (knee) have been ruled out.

Forecast: Monday's game will likely hinge on the effectiveness of Miami's returning players. Despite Adebayo's and Herro's injuries of late, the Heat ranked 13th in both offensive and defensive efficiency entering Sunday. The Wolves have the NBA's No. 1-rated defense, but it has been less effective on the road. The Wolves rank 11th in road defensive efficiency (113.3 points allowed per 100 possessions).

