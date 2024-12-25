Timberwolves build big lead, hang on vs. Mavericks to end three-game losing streak

The second quarter belonged to the Wolves as Doncic came up injured late in the quarter with a left calf strain and exited the game. Before his exit, the Wolves did their damage. On defense, they limited Dallas to just 16 points and 5-for-20 from the floor. On offense, they got on a run thanks to three first-half threes from Donte DiVincenzo. Edwards 13 points, four assists in the first half, and the Wolves did a good job finding Gobert, who had 10 points and eight rebounds in the first half. Randle had 11 points and seven assists as the Wolves led 57-40 at the break.