7 p.m. vs. Boston • Target Center • BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: The Wolves have not won a home game since Feb. 5, a span of four games. Wolves coach Chris Finch could move into second place past Tom Thibodeau and Rick Adelman for franchise wins by a coach with 98. Flip Saunders is first with 427. ... Naz Reid was a late scratch for Monday's game because of left calf soreness. He is listed as questionable. Jaylen Nowell (left knee tendinopathy) is listed as out.

Celtics update: Boston entered Tuesday 2 ½ games back of Milwaukee for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and one game ahead of Philadelphia for the No. 2 seed. ... The Celtics are ranked fourth in offensive and defensive rating and have the No. 1 defensive rebounding rate in the league. ... Guard Jayson Tatum is sixth in the league with 30.3 points per game, a career high. Tatum is also averaging a career high in rebounds (8.9) and assists (4.8).