It's championship Saturday for the state girls' hockey tournament at the Xcel Energy center. No. 1 seed Warroad plays No. 3 seed Proctor/Hermantown, the defending champion, in the Class 1A title game at 4 p.m. followed by the 2A game between No. 1 Andover and No. 3 Minnetonka.

Class 2A

11 a.m.: Edina 7, Northfield 0

Edina didn't score until the final minute of the first period, on its 17th shot on goal, then rolled into the semifinals. Northfield goaltender Maggie Malecha made 55 saves. Edina goaltender Uma Corniea posted her 11th shutout of the season.

1:20 p.m.: Minnetonka 9, Burnsville 0

Grace Sadura had a hat trick to lead Minnetonka's charge. The Skippers started their 9-0 victory by dominating the first period, outscoring the Blaze 2-0 while allowing zero shots on goal.

"Our goal was to have a hot start, and I thought that really set the tone for our team," coach Tracy Cassano said.

6 p.m.: Andover 5, Brainerd/Little Falls 0

After Andover junior Isa Goettl thought she scored while crashing the net in the first period, the play was ruled no-goal after review. But only 1 minute, 24 seconds later, Goettl found another rebound near the crease for a good goal and 1-0 lead. It's all Andover would need. The Huskies outshot the Warriors 53-10.

8 p.m.: Gentry Academy 2, Maple Grove 1

Gentry Academy adjusted well to the move from the Class 1A state tournament last year to Class 2A this year, as evidenced by its 2-1 victory over fourth seed Maple Grove. Campbell Heger fired a shot on the power play that went off the crossbar and into the goal with 4:21 left in regulation for the winning goal.

Class 1A

11 a.m.: Orono 7, Mankato East 1

Iyla Ryskamp tallied a hat trick and Mia Lopez scored two goals as Orono, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, got off to a quick start and defeated Mankato East. Orono had a 43-15 shot advantage, including 16-1 in the first period when the Spartans jumped out to a 4-1 lead.

1 p.m.: Proctor/Hermantown 6, Albert Lea 2

Proctor/Hermantown led 2-0 after the first period on goals from Nya Sieger and Jane Eckstrom. Goals by Mirage players Izy Fairchild and Hannah Graves bumped the lead to 4-0 early in the second period.

6 p.m.: Warroad 7, River Lakes 0

Seven different players scored for Warroad, the top seed making its seventh consecutive appearance in the state tournament. River Lakes freshman goaltender Kaydence Roeske made 55 saves.

8 p.m.: South St. Paul 3, Luverne 1

South St. Paul scored 2 minutes, 35 seconds into the game, and that very nearly settled it. The Packers are 16-1-1 this season when they score first.

