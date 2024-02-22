For complete coverage of the 1A quarterfinals, tap here and here.
Today's schedule:
No. 2 Hill-Murray (24-3-1) vs. Roseau (18-10), 11 a.m.
No. 3 Andover (21-4-3) vs. Rosemount (14-9-5), 1 p.m.
No. 1 Minnetonka (25-2-1) vs. Maple Grove (20-7-1), 6 p.m.
No. 4 Edina (21-6-1) vs. No. 5 Northfield (27-1), 8 p.m.
Tournament information:
* Watch today's games for free on NSPN.TV. Here's the schedule and livestream links. Semifinals and finals will be on Ch. 45.
* Live statistics for the game in progress.
* Tournament brackets: Class 2A | Class 1A. Buy tickets here.
* Download and print the tournament program
* Star Tribune high school sports page.
Former AL batting champion Tim Anderson agrees to 1-year deal with the Miami Marlins, AP source says
Former AL batting champion Tim Anderson has agreed to a one-year contact with the Miami Marlins, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.
High Schools
Live: Girls hockey Class 2A quarterfinals at the X. Follow them here.
The girls hockey tournament continues at Xcel Energy Center with four quarterfinal games. Tap here for game results, updates on games in progress, how to watch and more.
Outdoors
Rough Mille Lacs ice season at odds with great fishing. What's going on?
The lake's overall walleye population is down 10%. But despite the population decline, the catch rate on Mille Lacs this winter has soared to its highest level in at least 35 years, even with bad ice conditions.
Randball
Speculation season: What national voices say about Cousins and the Vikings
We're trapped between the end of the NFL season and the start of free agency. It's speculation season, and the Vikings are right in the middle of it all.
Sports
Texas regents approve Sarkisian contract extension and raise to more than $10 million
Steve Sarkisian is college football's latest $10 million man.