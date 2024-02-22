We're updating this article all day and night from St. Paul with moments captured on and off the ice during Day 2:

Family affair

Some 25 years later, a Pohl returned to the state tournament boxscore. Emily Pohl, eldest daughter of Hill-Murray co-head coaches Johnny and Krissy, scored a power-play goal at 11:30 of the first period of today's first Class 2A quarterfinal featuring the second-seeded Pioneers and Roseau. It was her 21st goal of the season and her first state tournament goal.

The freshman forward, however, has a way to go to catch dad and mom — two of the most decorated names in state tournament history.

Johnny scored 11 times in four Class 1A tournament appearances with Red Wing. Krissy only went twice with Park Center but scored a remarkable 21 times in those two tournaments (1999 and 2000). Johnny and Krissy are in their first season as Hill-Murray's co-head coaches, guiding the Pioneers to the state tournament for the first time since 2020.