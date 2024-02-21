After finishing second in Class 1A last year, Orono is hungry to return to the state title game. First, there was a quarterfinal victory to grab, which the Spartans did Wednesday in a 4-1 victory over Willmar.

"I think our [assistant] coach Claire [Bjerke] said it best in the locker room, to not take anything for granted," said Orono junior Zoe Lopez. "And this game was, I think, a great symbol of that. It's definitely a deep breath to get over and be able to now move on into Friday."

Lopez gave the No. 2 seed Spartans a 2-0 lead just before the first intermission, and Orono never trailed on the way to the win over unseeded Willmar in the day's first Class 1A quarterfinal game at Xcel Energy Center.

The Spartans took a 1-0 lead midway through the first period when sophomore Maddy Kimbrel took the puck in from the red line and popped a shot high, glove side for her team-leading 26th goal of the season. In the final 30 seconds of the period, Lopez forced a turnover in the high slot of Willmar's zone, skated to the circle and scored her 24th goal of the season to double her team's lead.

Early in the third period, Willmar just missed cutting into the deficit, with a shot off the pipe, only to have Orono junior Anika Fortin increase her team's lead to 3-0 about 20 seconds later. Willmar coach Eric Setrum said he and the players talked about putting more pressure on Orono.

"That's kind of the difference in games like this," Setrum said. "If you can get one of those bounces to go in instead of hit the pipe, it definitely would have changed the momentum for us."

But Willmar (20-8-0) got on the board with about 10 minutes to play in the third period when junior Lauren Eilers scored her team-leading 16th goal of the season with a backhand move in front of the net for a 3-1 score.

The Spartans controlled play from there, not allowing Willmar to get much going in the closing minutes. Orono's Grace Bickett added an empty-netter in the final minute of the game.

"We were talking about quick shifts on the bench," Kimbrel said. "So, then you could get fresh legs out, because we're all extremely fast.

"I think we knew that if we just took quicker shifts, we would eventually tire them out because they'd get stuck out there and we'd keep them in their zone."

Willmar junior goaltender Erin Eilers, who entered the game with a .933 save percentage, made 35 saves to keep the score close. The loss ended Willmar's five-game winning streak.

2:40 p.m.

Willmar relies on Eilers twins

Willmar is still in search of a state quarterfinal victory after four trips to the tournament, this marking the first one since 2020. While this experience is new to most of the Cardinals, Lauren Eilers said, it's an exciting one, especially with her twin sister, Erin, in net.

"I would say it's an experience of a lifetime," Erin Eilers said. "Not many athletes really get to have it. Just to hang out with the seniors, one last ride. We came here, we're going to push it to our best. We're not done. We're going to finish strong."

Orono coach lands on a winner

Orono (21-6-1) is in its third consecutive trip to the state tournament, hoping to improve on third-place and runner-up finishes the past two years. Coach Paul Antonenko is in his first year leading the Spartans program.

"The first time I met with them, we talked about it being their team," Antonenko said. "They've all owned this team since the beginning of the season. They've actually improved, I think, a lot this year."

Three stars from Game 1

Anika Fortin, Orono junior forward: Scored a goal and an assist, gave her team a 3-0 lead.

Zoe Lopez, Orono junior forward: Put Orono up 2-0 right before the first intermission, had a game-high six shots on goal.

Erin Eilers, Willmar junior goaltender: Made 35 saves, her fifth game this season with more than 30 saves.

Numbers from Game 1

0: Power-play goals for Willmar in three opportunities, and zero power-play chances for Orono.

4: Consecutive games with a goal for Orono's leading scorer, Zoe Lopez.

16: Goals this season for Willmar's Lauren Eilers, leading her team.

Orono to-dos for the semifinals

What does Orono need to keep in mind for the semis?

Coach Paul Antonenko: "We had a pretty long conversation about our forecheck. I think the girls weren't necessarily aggressive on their forecheck as I think they're going to need to be as they move forward into the next couple of games."

Orono's premise this season is to play well at the next level, keeping the players in the mindset that if they want to play college hockey, they have to play their game at a higher level and get out of their comfort zone, Antonenko said.

"They've done that a lot this year," Antonenko said. "That's probably the biggest thing is just continuing to push the envelope of getting them out of their comfort zone and pushing the pace."