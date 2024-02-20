It's tournament time for winter sports, with girls hockey set to start things off this week at Xcel Energy Center. Chisago Lakes coach Hannah Vitelli joins David La Vaque to breakdown the brackets, teams and players in the state tournament field.
Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
