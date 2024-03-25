A motorist crashed in Burnsville during the Twin Cities' biggest snowstorm of the season and died, officials said.

The wreck occurred about 12:15 p.m. Sunday on snowy Interstate 35E near County Road 42, the State Patrol said.

Elizabeth Marie Evans, 51, of Lakeville, was heading north on I-35E, went off the highway and struck a tree, the patrol said. She was taken by emergency responders to Regions Hospital in St. Paul and died there, according to the patrol.



