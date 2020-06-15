The number of Minnesotans hospitalized for COVID-19 has dropped to levels not seen since late April, reflecting the continued decline of at least the first wave of the pandemic.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday reported that 353 people were hospitalized for the infectious disease caused by a novel coronavirus — including 186 people needing intensive care. The state also reported six COVID-19 deaths and 230 lab-confirmed cases, bringing totals so far in the pandemic to 1,304 deaths and 30,693 cases.

The majority of COVID-19 deaths have been in Minnesotans who are aged 70 or older, or who have underlying health conditions such as diabetes, asthma or diseases of the lungs, kidneys, heart or immune system. And 1,034 of the deaths involved residents of long-term care or assisted-living facilities in Minnesota.

The declining hospital numbers are encouraging. On May 28, the state had reported 606 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals. Major metro hospitals in the Twin Cities had reported running out of intensive care beds around that time, due in part to the peak of COVID-19 cases but also the resumption of elective surgeries. Many patients recovering following surgeries need ICU care.

Officials from the U.S., Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week that hospitalizations will be a key metric to assess the COVID-19 pandemic. Counts of lab-confirmed cases alone can be distorted by changes in testing volumes.

Minnesota reported another 5,031 tests on Sunday — well below the average of more than 10,000 tests in recent days. Daily figures reported by the Minnesota Department of Health on Mondays have typically been lower during the pandemic than other days of the week, though.

Even so, the single-digit number of deaths from COVID-19 was the lowest reported in Minnesota since April 13.