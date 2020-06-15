Millions of Americans are jeopardizing their health by avoiding hospital care, even in medical emergencies, for fear of contracting COVID-19.

Emergency room visits across the United States have dropped sharply since the pandemic took hold, even though doctors say patients are far less likely to catch the virus lying in a hospital bed than by shopping in a store.

April saw a 42% decline in emergency department (ED) use nationally. That amounts to 900,000 fewer visits per week compared to the same time period a year ago, according to a study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“That is just a stunning number that suggests a lot of people are not seeking care for things they should be seeking care for,” said Dr. John Hick, an emergency medicine doctor at Hennepin Healthcare and an adviser to the state on COVID-19.

At Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, ED volumes sank to 86 patients per day in April, just over half the normal volume. At Regions Hospital in St. Paul, emergency visits dropped 35% to 167 visits per day throughout March and early April. Allina Health saw a collective drop of nearly 50% in visits to its 13 emergency departments in the metro. Volumes are trending up, but are still at least 20% below historical averages.

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness first reported last December in China. At least 4 in 5 people who get it have mild to no symptoms, while as many as 5% may need critical care in the hospital. In about 85% of the 29,000 cases of COVID-19 confirmed by lab testing in Minnesota since March 5, those contracting the virus no longer need to remain in isolation.

Case counts currently are plateauing in Minnesota. But early in the pandemic, government officials, including Gov. Tim Walz, said the greatest risk from COVID-19 would come from overwhelming the health care system with droves of sick patients. Elective and nonemergency procedures were canceled to preserve limited supplies of masks, eye protection, gowns and other protective gear.

Hospitals now say they have adequate supplies of protective equipment and contingency plans to handle another surge, if it comes. In the meantime, many patients have become sicker by staying at home while hospitals have suffered dramatic declines in revenue from lost business.

“Patients have been coming back, and we are seeing people are sicker than they normally would be. And it’s because they are waiting,” said Dr. Brent Walters, medical director of the Emergency Department at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park.

Taking precautions

Many Minnesota hospitals have implemented a wide range of enhanced infection-control measures to cope with the outbreak, including universal screening of patients, copious use of personal protective equipment and surface cleaning, and behind-the-scenes improvements in airflow and hallway traffic patterns.

The result, doctors say, is a much lower risk of transmission in the hospital.

Health care workers have contracted the virus while on duty, but no source contacted for this story was aware of any patient getting the virus in the hospital. The Minnesota Health Department is aware of no such incident.

“While COVID is a scary disease, and it is surprisingly transmissible compared to other respiratory viruses ... it is exceedingly uncommon to inadvertently transmit or acquire this infection while you are in the hospital,” said Dr. Cameron Berg, medical director of the Emergency Department at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where pandemic ED volumes dropped 40% below normal at one point. “I genuinely think the risk of wandering around the supermarket, for example, is higher than the risk of being in a health care environment.”

Yet people are jeopardizing their health because they’re not getting fast care for strokes, heart attacks, acute appendicitis, severe infections and other emergency needs.

Doctors say people are either afraid of acquiring the virus in the hospital, or are under the belief that nurses and doctors don’t have enough personal protective equipment.

“I have a lot of patients apologize for coming in,” said Dr. Katherine Katzung, chairwoman of the Emergency Department at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in south Minneapolis. “During the protests I even had people apologizing for coming in. I was like, ‘Well, you were sprayed with tear gas. That’s a very reasonable reason for you to be in the emergency department.’ ”

Some pandemic precautions are immediately apparent at the front door. At many hospitals, temperatures are taken for every patient, and all must answer a series of questions about exposure and symptoms of COVID-19. Like many supermarkets, hospitals have markings on the floor for social distancing while standing in line.

Some hospitals also have signs up banning virtually all visitors besides guardians for minors or vulnerable adults. As of early June, the health systems were slowly starting to ease those restrictions, including in birthing centers, but policies varied.

Once inside the front door, patients are quickly “cohorted” into potential-COVID and non-COVID groups. Abbott Northwestern has signs directing people to one side of the waiting room or the other. Methodist has separate COVID and “NOVID” waiting rooms.

Inside hospitals, nurses and doctors wear N95 respirators and eye protection while treating every patient. For COVID patients, heavier protective gear like CAPR face shields may be used, or even powered PAPR masks.

Many hospitals have started giving a rapid diagnostic COVID-19 test to every person admitted from the emergency department, and use greater precautions until the test comes back negative.

At North Memorial, about 2% of tests given to people who initially screen as negative for COVID at the front door come back positive for the virus, Berg said.

Best practices

Many hospitals now have dedicated pods or wings of COVID rooms, both in the emergency department and in the general hospital. COVID rooms commonly have tablet computers mounted on poles that can be used to talk to clinicians and family members.

At Methodist, a dedicated, easy-to-clean stethoscope hangs outside each COVID patient room, and there’s a UV cleaning robot parked in a hallway by the normal mop and laundry cart.

COVID rooms in the ED have closeable doors and negative-airflow systems that ensure air is ventilated out of the building, not into the hallway. At Abbott Northwestern, an alarm on an empty COVID patient room sounded after the door didn’t close properly during a quick demo earlier this month. Many rooms have been retrofitted with box-sized machines that sit on the floor and optimize air pressure.

And then there’s all the colored tape.

Many hospitals have been putting lines of red, yellow and green tape on the floor to mark different infection-risk zones. Patients are cohorted into zones on arrival, and clinicians and staff who cross the lines take precautionary steps, such as changing protective gear and sterilizing their hands.

Though the strips of floor tape may not look like health technology, the system — formally known as “traffic control bundling” — dramatically reduced infection rates among hospital workers in Taiwan during the 2003 outbreak of another coronavirus, called SARS-CoV. For the current outbreak of SARS-CoV-2, hospitals are adapting the model.

Despite all the precautions, the risk of infection in the hospital is still greater than zero. But the state health officials have been working closely with hospitals to implement best practices around infection control and prevention.

“I don’t want to suggest that health care facilities are sterile and there is zero opportunity to get a healthcare-acquired infection,” said Kris Ehresmann, infectious disease director at the state Health Department. “But health care facilities are very in tune with COVID. ... Now, probably more than any other time, facilities are really in tune with infection-prevention.”