Growing COVID-19 community transmission rates have landed Anoka and Ramsey counties as places where vaccinated people should wear masks indoors under new federal health guidelines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday said that while vaccinated people are less likely to become infected with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, they have the potential to spread the disease to others.

Altogether, 21 Minnesota counties are considered to have substantial or high virus transmission rates, according to the CDC.

Minnesota health officials reported 702 new COVID-19 infections on Friday. The test positivity rate was 3.1%, up from 1.2% at the beginning of July. The statewide per capita case rate is 6%, putting it above the 5% cautionary level set by public health officials.

The state's hospitals were caring for 231 COVID-19 patients, an 11% increase from the previous day. Of those, 64 were receiving intensive care, a one-day increase of seven.

Five more deaths were announced Friday, including three who were long-term care residents. One person was in the 40 to 44 age category while another was 100 or older.

Since the pandemic began, Minnesota has confirmed 612,701 infections and had 7,668 fatalities.

When the CDC first announced the indoor masking policy, 14 Minnesota counties were on the list of those with substantial or high transmission, including Scott County in the metro.

As of Friday, Dodge, Lake and Traverse counties were considered to have high transmission rates and 18 others had substantial rates. Three metro counties — Anoka, Ramsey and Scott — fall within the substantial transmission category, as well as Blue Earth, Crow Wing, Douglas, Freeborn, Lake of the Woods, Meeker, Nobles, Redwood, Renville, Rock, Roseau, Sherburne, Swift, Todd and Wright counties.

Although the CDC had earlier said that vaccinated people did not have to wear masks indoors, the change was made as more information came to light about the highly infectious delta variant.

"We are seeing that people who are infected with delta have higher viral loads," state infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said. "Fully vaccinated people who have a breakthrough illness might be infectious and could potentially spread the virus to others.

"That is why they made this recommendation for masking vaccinated persons," she said.

