New federal guidance in response to a variant-driven wave of COVID-19 recommends mask-wearing by people, regardless of their vaccination status, in 14 Minnesota counties with high or substantial transmission rates.

The recommendation might not be a "welcome piece of news" to people who have enjoyed a reprieve from mask-wearing this summer, but Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said it is needed to combat the latest wave of COVID-19 that could have been avoided with broader vaccination.

Scientific data from several states and other countries show an elevated risk of the delta variant of the coronavirus causing breakthrough infections in vaccinated individuals, making mask-wearing an important extra protection, she said. "The delta variant is showing every day its willingness to outsmart us and be an opportunist in areas where we have not shown a fortified response against it."

In addition to geographic mask guidance, the CDC on Tuesday recommended mask wearing by everyone in K-12 schools this fall to reduce viral transmission risks.

The CDC advises mask-wearing in counties with seven-day average transmission rates at or above 50 infections per 100,000 people. Scott County was the only part of the Twin Cities metro area to meet this threshold on Tuesday.

The other 13 counties with high or substantial transmission rates were smaller, making their infection rates more likely to rise and fall from day to day. Those counties are Lake, Lake of the Woods, Redwood, Wilkin, Cottonwood, Dodge, Isanti, Mille Lacs, Pope, Roseau, Swift, Traverse and Waseca.

State and local health officials were reviewing the CDC guidance on Tuesday before deciding how or if to adopt it.

"We have started discussions this week and will continue them as the week progresses," Minneapolis Health Commissioner Gretchen Musicant said. "We will look closely at the CDC recommendations and our local data and trends."

Many school districts were already discussing mask requirements following a recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics last week. The Rochester School Board is slated to consider a mandate for all students younger than 12 who have no access to vaccine and a mask-wearing recommendation for all others.

Pandemic activity bottomed out in Minnesota in late June — with the latest federal weekly COVID-19 profile listing the state with the eighth lowest rate of new cases — but it has since increased along with the prevalence of the more infectious delta variant. The 168 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday by Minnesota health authorities was increase from 90 on July 14.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing also rose to 2.7% — below the state's 5% caution threshold for widespread viral transmission but above the recent low of 1.1%.

The state on Tuesday reported three more COVID-19 deaths and 1,032 more infections — accounting for all infections reported over the weekend. The latest figures raised Minnesota's totals in the pandemic to 7,656 deaths and 610,839 infections.

Genomic sequencing of a sampling of positive specimens in Minnesota suggests that as many as 75% of new infections are caused by the delta variant that was identified in India.

Delta variant rates are even higher in states such as Arkansas and Missouri that are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 illnesses in the country. Seven-day average transmission rates are above 300 in some counties, Walensky said.

The CDC had withdrawn mask recommendations for vaccinated individuals when pandemic trends looked more favorable in May, but the rising variant threat prompted a reconsideration of that policy.

State health officials said a slowdown in COVID-19 vaccinations has created opportunities for the more infectious variant to take hold in Minnesota, where more than 3.1 million people — or 66.7% of the 12 and older population — have received at least first doses.

Minnesota at one point this summer was on pace to reach its goal of providing vaccine to 70% of people 16 and older by July 1. Now, state officials project Minnesota will hit that incremental target by the end of August with no further slowdowns.

Gov. Tim Walz withdrew Minnesota's mask mandate for indoor public spaces on May 13 — one day after the CDC lifted its recommendation for vaccinated people to wear face coverings — at a time when pandemic and vaccination trends were favorable.

Mayo Clinic 14-day forecasting at the time showed a continued decline in COVID-19 rates in Minnesota, but that same modeling now shows an increase in the state's infection rate over the next two weeks.

Walz, who no longer has the authority of a state emergency order to issue mask mandates and other protective measures, said he would continue to urge vaccination as the primary strategy for Minnesota against COVID-19.

"A year ago, the only vaccine we had against this was social distancing, closing businesses and masking. That is no longer true. We have the vaccine," Walz said at a public event before the CDC announcement. "All of the angst around what is going to happen, what are we going to do with masking, all this, let's just be very clear: we control our destiny 100%" through vaccination.

Mask-wearing became a politically volatile issue when Walz issued the mandate amid mixed signals from former President Donald Trump on whether they were needed to reduce viral transmission.

Anger over the mandate and subsequent restrictions on businesses, schools and sporting events in some ways contributed to the lack of support for vaccine after it first became available last December. Surveys have shown partisan divides in vaccination rates.

Walz urged hesitant Minnesotans to get their shots, noting that an 80% vaccination rate would improve the odds of unrestricted K-12 education in the fall and events such as the State Fair.

"The State Fair was the brass ring over the last 18 months we were trying to get to," Walz said, "and we're so close."

Staff writers Glenn Howatt, Erin Golden and Briana Bierschbach contributed to this report.

Jeremy Olson • 612-673-7744