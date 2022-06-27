Minnesota has reported a presumptive case of monkeypox, an infectious disease that has raised concerns because it has emerged globally over the past year and has been found in 26 U.S. states.

The infection announced Monday involves a Twin Cities adult who is receiving outpatient treatment for an infection that likely occurred during overseas travel. The state's public health laboratory identified the infection, which is now being confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Close contacts of the infected individual are being identified and will be alerted to their risks of infection, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The risk to the broader public remains low, because monkeypox doesn't spread as easily as other infectious agents. Transmission often involves prolonged face-to-face exposure or contact with infectious sores or bodily fluids, or with contaminated clothing or other items.

"While the threat of monkeypox generally remains low, it's important that everyone be aware of this disease, so that those at risk can seek medical care and get tested promptly if they believe they have symptoms," said Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

The CDC has identified more than 200 monkeypox cases in 26 states. Common symptoms include fever, headaches, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters. Some people in the current outbreak have only reported rashes and no other symptoms.

Antiviral treatments and vaccines are available but are used on a case-by-case basis. The CDC only recommends monkeypox vaccine in advance of exposure to health care workers and researchers who work with the virus.

People with monkeypox are considered infectious until their rashes have healed. Typical illnesses last two to four weeks. Rare cases can cause pneumonia or be fatal.