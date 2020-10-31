October’s final COVID-19 data release continued Minnesota’s recent trend of more virus deaths and escalating case counts.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 20 new deaths and 3,021 newly confirmed coronavirus infections, according to figures released Saturday morning.

The one-day case count was one of the highest so far in Minnesota during the pandemic, and came on a very high volume of more than 35,000 newly completed tests.

With the latest numbers, an average of about 9% of tests have been positive over the past week, according to the Star Tribune’s coronavirus tracker. The reading continues a recent trend of steady increases in the “positivity rate” for tests across the state — a worrisome sign for the spread of the virus.

Saturday’s figures bring the number of cases confirmed in Minnesota during the pandemic to 148,472 and the number of deaths over that time to 2,457.

Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for 15 of the newly announced deaths, and 1,716 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Numbers released Saturday show health care workers have accounted for 14,521 cases. More than 127,000 people who were infected no longer need to be isolated.

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that surfaced late last year. Since the first case was reported in Minnesota in early March, 10,270 people have been hospitalized. Minnesota does not update its dashboard for hospital capacity on weekends, but the Star Tribune tracker shows 151 new admissions reported today.

New admission figures typically include patients who have entered the hospital at some point over the last several days.

People at greatest risk from COVID-19 include those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and those with underlying medical conditions.

Those health problems range from lung disease and serious heart conditions to severe obesity and diabetes. People undergoing treatment for failing kidneys also run a greater risk, as do those with cancer and other conditions where treatments suppress immune systems.

Most patients with COVID-19 don’t need to be hospitalized. Most illnesses involve mild or moderate symptoms; many cases are asymptomatic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.