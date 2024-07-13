Minnesota politicians from both major parties are condemning an apparent attack on Donald Trump during a campaign rally Saturday in Pennsylvania, with many of them calling on the public to pray for the former president and presumptive Republican Party nominee.

"Violence has no place in American politics," said Gov. Tim Walz on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, just before 6 p.m., as many details about the attack were still coming in. "Praying for the safety of former President Trump and everyone at his rally in Pennsylvania."

"Jacquie and I are praying for President Trump and all of the attendees at today's rally," posted GOP Majority Whip and Congressman Tom Emmer. "President Trump is a proven warrior who has overcome adversity time and time again. He will rise above this horrifying situation stronger than ever."

"Praying for President Trump, our country, and everyone at the rally. God bless the Secret Service and America!" echoed fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, over a photo showing Trump bleeding from his ear and defiantly pumping his fist on stage.

Trump was rushed off stage after several loud popping noises, believed to be gunshots, rang out during the campaign event in Butler, Pa. Video footage shows blood trailing down Trump's face as Secret Service agents move him off stage.

A Secret Service spokesman said Trump was "safe," though details were still emerging as to what happened. Others were said to be injured in the shooting, possibly critically.

In a contentious moment for the 2024 presidential election, news of the shooting quickly elicited compassionate responses from across the political spectrum.

"No matter your politics, please pray for Donald Trump and pray for America," posted U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, who challenged Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential endorsement earlier this year.

"Tragic scene in Butler, Pennsylvania this afternoon," said Republican Congressman Brad Finstad on X. "Thankful for the quick actions by the Secret Service and the response by local law enforcement to maintain the public's safety throughout this heinous act. Political violence has no place in our democracy. Please join me in praying for our country, for President Trump, and his speedy recovery."

"Information is still coming in but I want to say this: Violence has absolutely no place in our politics — or anywhere for that matter," posted Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith. "I'm relieved former President Trump is safe."