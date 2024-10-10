Where Minnesota’s best pheasant hunting is this year, and 5 other things to know ahead of the 2024 opener

Minnesota has a Walk-in Access (WIA) program where the public can hunt on designated private land. Similar to the last four years, there are more than 29,000 acres in the program this year, WIA Coordinator Amber Knutson said. Most are in the south-central, southwest and west-central regions. The sites are open from Sept. 1 to May 31. Hunters must buy a WIA validation for $3. Some sites are open to non-hunting pursuits like birdwatching and nature photography. Blaze clothing is advised during hunting seasons. Find hunting rules, GPS and interactive maps, sites open to additional use, and validation purchase details at bit.ly/mnwia.