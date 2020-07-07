The Minnesota Orchestra performed at the Lake Harriet Bandshell in Minneapolis in 2015.

Those big, outdoor summer concerts the Minnesota Orchestra was planning? They're canceled.

So are August and early September performances inside Orchestra Hall, the orchestra said Tuesday. But the orchestra also announced two dozen new concerts featuring smaller crowds and smaller ensembles.

In August, the orchestra will play 24 free, outdoor chamber music shows outside on Peavey Plaza for concertgoers who already purchased tickets to the nixed indoor concerts in August and early September.

A small number of tickets will be available via a lottery.

The 16 canceled concerts, featuring the full orchestra, don't meet the state's guidelines for gathering safely during the pandemic, the nonprofit said in a press release. They include outdoor shows in August and Osmo Vänskä-led performances in early September that had once been slated for April.

“While we aren’t able to offer the full-Orchestra concerts in August that we originally envisioned, we are pleased to focus on what the Orchestra can responsibly and creatively do next month..." said Michelle Miller Burns, the orchestra's CEO, in a statement. "Right now, that means we can take advantage of summer weather to offer outdoor chamber music for small audience groups."

The 70-minute, 7 p.m. concerts in August will feature distanced seats, face masks and health screenings. Total capacity for each show, including musicians, is 250.

Musicians developed new programs for the August shows. Each will feature a piece of music written by a Black composer.

