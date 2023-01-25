.

A return to weekly concerts has helped the Minnesota Orchestra shrink what was a multimillion-dollar deficit.

The nonprofit reported Wednesday an operating loss of $656,000 in fiscal year 2022, which ended in August, after a full season of in-person performances. That deficit — the fourth in a row — is an improvement compared with the previous year, when the orchestra posted a $6.3 million loss after the orchestra played only 13 ticketed concerts to limited in-person audiences.

It's the result of "incredible generosity from donors and people coming back for concerts," president and CEO Michelle Miller Burns said in an interview.

The year included a season of celebrations for outgoing music director Osmo Vänskä, including a festival dedicated to the works of his fellow Finn Jean Sibelius and a grand finale featuring Mahler's "Symphony of a Thousand."

With its full calendar, the orchestra brought in $8.1 million in operating revenue, up from just $662,000 the year before. That so-called earned revenue comprised 21% of the orchestra's income, compared with just 3% the year before.

"That's a big, big jump from one year to the next," Burns said, "and that feels really good."

But that revenue hasn't yet returned to pre-pandemic levels, she said. In fiscal year 2019, the orchestra brought in $9.6 million, a drop from the year before that. That year, even before the pandemic rocked the performing arts, the orchestra posted an operating deficit of $8.8 million — a then-record it would go on to break in fiscal year 2020.

Expenses in 2022 totaled $39.2 million, reflecting a return to normal after a year of salary cuts for union-represented musicians as well as administrators and staff.

The orchestra also notched a $3.7 million grant from the Shuttered Venues Operators Grant program, the same amount it reported the previous year. But that funding won't buoy the organization in the current fiscal year.

Concert capacity in fiscal year 2022 reached 79%, "not yet attaining pre-pandemic levels but indicating a steady return ..." according to the orchestra's annual report. COVID-19 restrictions limited food and beverage sales and hall rentals.

Burns expects such revenue sources to pick up during the current fiscal year.

"We're striving to ensure we have balanced operations over a series of years," Burns said. "We have had a series of deficits. But we also anticipate that we will have, coming up, some years of surplus.

"So we're really looking to balance that out."