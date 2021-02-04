For the second year in a row, the Minnesota Orchestra has posted a record-breaking deficit. Its operating loss of $11.7 million is the largest in its history, topping last year's $8.8 million.

COVID is one cause. The financial results for fiscal year 2020, which ended Aug. 31, capture the first few months of the pandemic, which shuttered theaters and concert halls across the country.

The orchestra had to cancel 52 ticketed concerts and 19 rental events, leading to a $2.7 million decrease in revenue from tickets, rentals and concessions compared with the year before. The pandemic also scotched the nonprofit's biggest fundraising event, one factor in a drop in contributed revenue.

"We were in a position where we had to cancel about a third of our concerts in fiscal year 2020, along with our annual fundraising event, the Symphony Ball," President and CEO Michelle Miller Burns said in an interview. "Those two things combined had a very significant impact on our financials."

Some of Minnesota's other biggest arts institutions have also reported losses. The Guthrie Theater tallied a record $2.72 million operating deficit for the fiscal year ending in August. The Minneapolis Institute of Art posted its first deficit in 27 years — a $1.23 million shortfall.

But the Walker Art Center and the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra balanced their budgets.

The Minnesota Orchestra spent less in fiscal 2020 — $34.2 million, or about $1 million less than the year before. But payroll costs were up, slightly. That's because the year began with a contract-triggered wage increase. The orchestra used $4.5 million in funding from the Paycheck Protection Program to keep paying people, Burns said. (If the PPP loan is forgiven, it will show up as income on a future balance sheet.)

When that money ran out, musicians and staff members took pay cuts. And next year's results will reflect further squeezes to compensation: In September, after negotiations that both sides described in positive terms, the musicians agreed to a two-year contract extension and 25% pay cut. Music Director Osmo Vänskä, too, is taking a 35% salary cut for fiscal 2021.

Unlike other performing arts institutions, including the Guthrie, which cut 79% of its staff, the Minnesota Orchestra has avoided massive layoffs, though about 200 part-timers are on hiatus because the cancellation of in-person concerts.

Even before the pandemic, the orchestra was anticipating a deficit for 2020. A year ago, after reporting a $8.8 million operating loss, the orchestra's leaders were looking to new sources of revenue and contributions to beef up the budget. Burns pointed to a new partnership with Minnesota Public Radio as an example: Two violinists were set to host a Danube cruise.

But that trip fell apart and other new moneymaking plans were delayed as the nonprofit grappled with a crisis that has tested symphony orchestras across the country.

"We just haven't been able to move in the direction that we had intended," Burns said. "And really those levers we had at our disposal disappeared."

The organization's net assets, touted by the board last year as evidence of fiscal strength, were down slightly — from $176.5 million in fiscal year 2019 to $166.5 million in 2020. Contributed revenue, which includes corporate giving and individual gifts, fell from $22.4 million in fiscal year 2018 to $14.5 million in 2019 and $14 million in 2020. That's a loss of 38% over three years.

Burns attributed some of that to a decline in corporate giving, something other arts institutions have experienced, as well.

But people are giving more to the orchestra. Gifts to the nonprofit's annual fund reached $5 million in 2020, up from $4.6 million the year before and $4.4 million in 2018. That's an increase of about 12% over three years.

While slimming expenses, the orchestra has focused on generating revenue during the pandemic, board chair Margaret Bracken said, "particularly with regard to philanthropic contributions."

Bracken, who finished her two-year term as chair in January, said the orchestra's board agrees with the path that Burns, Vänskä and their team outlined to keep the music going, including outdoor chamber concerts and a series of live broadcasts. "The months during the lockout were devastating to the organization, and during this crisis we wanted to do everything possible to keep the orchestra playing."

When asked whether, after two deficits, the board has confidence in the Minnesota Orchestra's leadership, Bracken said Burns is leading the orchestra through "one of the greatest challenges in its history. And she's doing it with a visionary and collaborative approach that values the contributions of musicians, staff, and our community ... We could not be in better hands."

Burns, who started as CEO in September 2018, sees opportunities in the performances the orchestra has managed to put on. In August, musicians hosted 16 free chamber concerts on Peavey Plaza for 2,300 people. Ensembles have grown bigger and repertoire more ambitious during Friday-night performances livestreamed online and broadcast on Classical MPR and Twin Cities Public Television.

Those concerts have attracted new audiences and introduced new ways of doing things.

"We haven't been silenced by the pandemic," Burns said. "The fact that we haven't pulled up stakes and we have continued to perform and engage is really special. Not every organization has been in the position to do that, or has made the choice to do that.

"This organization has."

Jenna Ross • 612-673-7168 • @ByJenna