The depth of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Guthrie Theater has come into clearer, more painful view as it has released the figures of its staff cuts.

The theater has pared its full-time and part-time employees by 79%, from 252 to 55. That follows the earlier announcements of a 70% reduction of main stage programming — from 10 plays to three — and a 60% reduction of the theater’s budget, to $12.6 million from $31 million.

The Guthrie, like all arts organizations, shut down in mid-March, depriving it of operating revenue.

“As a producing theater, our largest source of income is ticket sales,” Guthrie artistic director Joseph Haj said in a statement. “Being unable to perform for so long is financially devastating. It is this significant challenge, and the resultant change in programming, that necessitates both short-term and long-term layoffs as well as the elimination of positions.”

The theater also cut the salary of its six-member senior management team by 15 to 20%.

The Guthrie occupies a behemoth Pritzker Prize-winning building on the Minneapolis riverfront designed by French architect Jean Nouvel. It serves more than 350,000 patrons annually, numbers that are sure to change in the current environment, even as planning remains fluid.

The theater hopes to resume programming in March.

“I look forward to the day when we can safely welcome audiences and artists back to the Guthrie,” Haj said. “We are taking these difficult and painful steps now to ensure that we will come back in a way that allows us to continue to serve the amazing community that has supported us for nearly 60 years.”

