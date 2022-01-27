For the third year in a row, the Minnesota Orchestra has posted a hefty deficit. The nonprofit reported Thursday an operating loss of $6.3 million for fiscal year 2021 — about $5 million less than the previous year's record-breaking loss.

"Although a $6.3 million deficit is not something we would think of as a positive data point on a standalone basis," President and CEO Michelle Miller Burns said, "in light of what this past year held, I'm very pleased with the substantial progress we've made towards decreasing the size of our operating loss while also increasing our net assets."

The orchestra performed just 13 ticketed concerts to limited in-person audiences during the year that ended Aug. 31, a time when arts organizations across the country were battered by a pandemic that continues to upset ticket sales and upend performances.

Total operating revenue dropped from $6.8 million in 2020 to $662,000 in 2021.

But the orchestra kept playing — for free via its "This Is Minnesota Orchestra" series broadcast online and on TPT. Those performances averaged 42,000 views, the nonprofit reported, or about 21 times Orchestra Hall's seating capacity.

While other arts organizations slashed their staff to grapple with pandemic losses, the Minnesota Orchestra has eschewed layoffs. But this fiscal year reflects cuts to compensation. Total expenses were $26.9 million — down $7.3 million, or 21% from the year before.

The musicians agreed to a 25% compensation cut that was reversed after the whole orchestra returned to performing for full audiences. Staff and administrators, too, took temporary pay cuts.

The orchestra received $3.7 million during the fiscal year from the Shuttered Venues Operators Grant program, a spokesperson said. (Another $3.7 million will count toward the current fiscal year.)

Ticket sales for U.S. orchestras "are still lagging significantly behind pre-pandemic levels," according to a November report conducted by the consulting firm TRG Arts in partnership with the League of American Orchestras. From November 2020 to October 2021, ticket revenue fell 67%.

But the report also found that donations over that time were up 23% from the same period before the pandemic.

The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra reported in December that it balanced its 2021 budget despite not having any ticket sales, thanks in large part to donations.

The Minnesota Orchestra saw a small bump in donations: Gifts from individuals to the nonprofit's annual fund reached $5.4 million, up 7% from the year before. Smaller gifts — those under $2,500 — grew by 60 percent.

The orchestra's video broadcasts online and on TPT also inspired donations, Burns said. More than 1,300 audience members gave an average gift of $140.

"Donors have been really responsive to what is understood as a real need during a time of such disruption," she said. "They've been exceedingly generous during a very difficult time."