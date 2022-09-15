Minnesota's big hiring spurt earlier this summer slid backward in August with the state losing 3,100 jobs.

The state's unemployment rate also ticked up one-tenth of a point to 1.9% last month, though it remains at a historically low levels, according to data released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

"We saw a pause in our job growth in August, amidst an otherwise record-setting year for Minnesota's economy," DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement.

Job losses were led by manufacturing with 3,200 jobs, trade, transportation and utilities with 2,300 jobs and construction with 1,900 jobs.

That was partially offset by an addition of 2,800 jobs in government and 1,900 job in education and health services.

The number of jobs added in July was also revised down a couple thousand, but was still relatively high at 17,100 jobs.

The state has been grappling with one of the tightest labor markets in the country, with job postings outnumbering the unemployed workers by nearly 4 to 1.

Over the year hourly earnings in Minnesota were up 5.8% over the year, compared to 4.4% for the U.S. But neither is keeping up with inflation, which rose by 8.3% in August.

Minnesota's unemployment rate, which in recent months has been the lowest in the nation, is still about half that of the U.S. jobless rate of 3.7%.

The unemployment rate for Black Minnesotans, which has climbed in recent months to triple the white jobless rate, saw some improvement last month, declining to 6.6% from 7.3% in July.