More than two years since the onset of the pandemic, a handful of industries in Minnesota have seen a full recovery of jobs. Most, though, still have a ways to go.

And pretty much every sector is still hurting for workers.

"It's not that we're not creating jobs," aid Steve Grove, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). "It's not that we're not hiring. It's that we're struggling to fill them at the rate we need to. And that's holding us back."

The construction, manufacturing and professional and business services fields have now surpassed pre-pandemic levels of employment.

Meanwhile, the leisure and hospitality, education and health services sectors — as well as trade, transportation, and utilities, which includes retail — are far behind pre-pandemic employment levels.

The June jobs report for the state will be released on Thursday, providing the most recent snapshot of the state's rebound since it lost 417,600 jobs in the initial months of the pandemic.

As of May, the state had regained about 85% of private sector jobs. That amounts to about 57,000 jobs still missing in the state's economy — 82,000 jobs if you also include government jobs.

That stands in contrast to the nation as a whole, which hit a significant milestone last month. The U.S. as a whole has now has the same number of jobs as before the pandemic.

So why is Minnesota lagging behind?

Grove pointed to a few factors, including the state's especially tight labor market. The state has the fifth tightest labor market in the U.S., with about twice as many job openings as unemployed people, he said.

In addition, Minnesota got hit hard by a second wave of COVID-19 in the fall and winter of 2020, which led to a second round of state shutdowns and a bigger hole to dig out of.

"But I think the good news is the last six months we're outpacing the U.S. pretty significantly," he said, pointing to 1.6% job growth in Minnesota in the first five months of the year compared with 1.3% for the U.S.

With a workforce that skews slightly older than the rest of the U.S., some state officials think Minnesota also got hit harder by a wave of early retirements during the pandemic. By one estimate, the pandemic spurred about 60,000 Minnesotans to retire. About half of those workers have since returned to work, Grove said.

Minnesota also saw a net loss of population last year. An estimated 13,000 people moved to other states, a bigger outflow than in other recent years when the state would typically lose about 4,000 people to domestic migration, said Susan Brower, the state's demographer.

Immigration from other countries, which usually makes up for the domestic losses, also dropped last year.

Wages have been rising in Minnesota to lure more workers off the sidelines, but not as fast as they have been in the nation as a whole.

Wages are also likely a reason why some industries in Minnesota have recovered faster than others, said Angelina Nguyễn, research director for DEED's labor-market information office.

"The industries that traditionally pay lower, we have seen them struggle more to get workers," she said. "Those are also the same industries where we see the highest wage growth because the employers are really trying hard to attract workers."

Here's a look at the jobs recovery in a few industries:

Leisure and hospitality

About half of the private-sector jobs still missing in the state are in leisure and hospitality, which was the industry hardest hit by job losses at the beginning of the pandemic.

The trade group Hospitality Minnesota estimates that as many as 90,000 workers left the industry during the first and second shutdowns in 2020.

"They likely made lateral moves to other work in order to keep a steady paycheck coming in, given the uncertainty in the industry in general," said Ben Wogsland, the group's executive vice president.

As demand has picked up in the past year, many restaurants and other operators have been very eager to hire workers, but have been having a hard time finding them even as they raise wages and offer referral bonuses. To cope, many have cut back hours, closing an hour or two earlier or an additional day or two of the week.

In the meantime, many are using technology to help fill in the gaps.

The Bad Waitress in Minneapolis started using QR codes for ordering and paying a few months after reopening after the first shutdown in 2020, said Elizabeth Morrissey Brown, a vice president for Morrissey Hospitality, which manages the restaurant.

It made sense since the restaurant already had a more limited service model with guests previously having to order via a notepad. But QR codes are not a one-size-fits-all solution, with some restaurants requiring higher levels of customer service, she said.

"We have no plans for doing this at the St. Paul Grill, for example," she said. "That is a different type of dining experience."

At Bad Waitress, the QR codes have lessened the challenge of staffing up the front of the house. But staffing up the back of the house — the kitchen — remains the biggest issue right now. That's why the restaurant recently started closing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Retail

Minnesota's retail sector has recovered about 85% of the jobs it lost in the first months of the pandemic.

The employment crunch in retail doesn't seem as severe as it did a year ago, said Bruce Nustad, president of the Minnesota Retailers Association. "But we definitely could use a few more employees."

The industry, which has been raising wages, lost some workers to other lines of work such as manufacturing, he said. But some workers seem to be coming back, lured by the flexible hours in retail.

Down in the Valley, a record store with locations in Golden Valley, Crystal and Maple Grove, has struggled to find workers after some of its employees left the field or decided to go back to school when the pandemic first hit.

"We're back now, but it just seems volatile still," said Scott Farrell, the company's general manager. "It's the first time since the pandemic that we've been back to full staff. That could change tomorrow if someone left."

When it was shorter staffed, two of the stores reduced hours to close an hour earlier at 8 p.m. But even with the full staff, the retailer has decided to stick with the slightly shortened hours.

"We just found out that kind of works for us," Farrell said.

Manufacturing

The state's manufacturing industry rebounded to above pre-pandemic levels of employment in March of this year.

"Manufacturing has definitely been blessed with demand," said Steve Kalina, president of the Minnesota Precision Manufacturing Association, nodding to strong consumer spending and snarled-up supply chains abroad.

While the industry has an aging workforce and saw some retirements in the pandemic, it didn't see much of an exodus of workers because of changing career paths, he said.

Still, hiring is a challenge as it was before the pandemic. Many companies are still looking to hire more to handle the uptick in orders. To lure more workers, employers have been raising wages.

"You're seeing positions that might have been starting out of tech school at $22 to $24 an hour that are now $30 an hour," Kalina said.

NTM, a small manufacturer in Fridley, is now about even in staffing with where it was when the pandemic hit, said Vickie Parks, director of business development.

It has been working with a recruiter who has helped it find six younger employees who are fairly new to manufacturing.

"We had one that just didn't work out," she said.

But the others are still working there. Still, she would like to hire a couple more workers this year, especially as business is booming and a few workers are on the cusp of retirement.

"I don't have a crystal ball, but the demand is not going away," she said.