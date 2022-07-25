Minnesota has not only moved up a spot in the rankings to have the lowest unemployment rate in the nation. At 1.8%, it also now officially has the lowest of any state ever.

"Just think about that," said Steve Grove, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). "We have the lowest unemployment rate that has ever existed in the United States of America since that number has been recorded."

That's largely a good thing, he said. But with many open jobs in the state, it also means there are not enough workers to fill them.

Grove made the remarks during a visit Monday to a Minnesota Valley Transit Authority parking garage in Eagan, the latest stop for DEED's "Summer of Jobs" campaign.

The agency this summer has been highlighting people who tend to be overlooked for jobs — older workers, immigrants, people with disabilities and those recently released from correctional facilities — as a solution to the state's tight labor market.

Minnesota's jobless rate had been hitting record lows in recent months but trailed Nebraska for the lowest rate in the country.

When Minnesota's June rate came out last Thursday, it was half the national rate of 3.6% and DEED officials conjectured the state may have passed Nebraska for lowest rate.

On Friday, they confirmed that was the case when the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the full list of state data. That also showed that Minnesota has the lowest jobless rate ever recorded since the BLS started tracking in 1976.

One of Minnesota's major challenges is that its labor force of nearly 3 million has about 73,000 fewer workers than it did before the pandemic. There are now more than two job openings for every unemployed person in the state.

The focus of Monday's event was hiring people with disabilities, who tend to have higher unemployment rates than the general population.

"Many are ready, willing and able to work," said Grove. "They're incredibly loyal workers. They're great problem solvers. They've been spending their whole lives solving problems."

DEED offers pre-employment transition services for people with disabilities through partner organizations in which students get some training and exposure to jobs. The aim is to ensue each student has at least one paid work experience before they graduate. That helps them build skills and confidence — and their resume —so they can land future jobs, said Dee Torgerson, DEED's director of vocational rehabilitation services.

She encouraged employers to reach out to DEED if they would like to connect with workers with disabilities.

Burnsville-based Schmitty & Sons, a contractor who works with MVTA, recently hired four students with disabilities to deep clean buses this summer.

Allie McCullough, Schmitty's director of human resources, wasn't sure how she was going to fill those positions after some of the college students she's hired in previous summers moved on to other jobs.

So she was excited when she got an e-mail from Great Work, which is one of DEED's partners that runs a transition program, about offering students a tour. Even better, she had four jobs to offer them that pay $16 an hour.

"They've been awesome employees," said McCullough. "We would have been scrambling until the last minute I think finding people to work this summer. So it's been great."

One of the students, Asher Tholl of Burnsville, said the job is not that hard, aside from dealing with some of the "grit and grime."

"It's easy and simple work," Tholl said. "And the pay is good, which is always a plus."

He plans to work at his dad's veterinary clinic to help with janitorial duties once he's done with the summer job.

Chelsea Gibbs, founder and director of Great Work, noted that the state has historically relied on segregated work options or sheltered workshops to employ people with disabilities. So having them out in more "community jobs" is somewhat new for many employers.

As a result, many firm may not feel confident in their ability to hire people with disabilities because they haven't had experience doing so, but she noted that organizations like hers can help with the transition.

With some help and support, she said many will find out that it's "not a huge leap" to do so.