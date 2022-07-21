Hiring in Minnesota slowed dramatically in June and was basically flat, with the state adding just 100 jobs.

Meanwhile the state's unemployment rate hit a new record low of 1.8%, according to data released this morning by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

That is two-tenths of a percent lower than the previous month's 2% jobless rate, which had also been a record going back to 1976 since it has been tracked, and was the second-lowest jobless rate in the nation.

The U.S. unemployment rate held steady at 3.6% last month.

The addition of just 100 jobs last months is a significant slowdown from previous months. In May, the state gained 7,500 jobs, a figure which was revised upward. And in other recent months, the state had been adding more than 10,000 jobs a month.

"The big challenge is a historically tight labor market — we're still down just over 72,000 people in our labor force since before the pandemic," DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement.

Minnesota has the fifth tightest labor market in the country with there being about twice as many job openings and unemployed people.

Some sectors saw some job gains last month such as other services, which was up 1,700 jobs and government, educational and health services, and information, which each added 500 jobs. Leisure and hospitality was also up 400 jobs.

But those gains were offset by declines of 1,700 jobs in professional and business services and 1,300 jobs in trade, transportation and warehousing. Manufacturing and construction also each lost 300 jobs.