Minnesota's job growth slowed in May amid a tight labor market and higher inflation, while the state's unemployment rate fell to a new historic low.

The state added 6,600 jobs last month, which was below the 11,700 jobs added in April, according to figures released this morning by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

Meanwhile, the state's jobless rate ticked down two-tenths of a percent to 2%, setting a new state record since it began being tracked in the mid-1970s. It hit 2.2% in April, which was up until that point a record low.

By comparison, the U.S. unemployment rate held steady last month at 3.6%.

The decline was entirely due to unemployed workers finding jobs. The state's labor force participation rate also rose one-tenth of a percent to 68.4%.

"Minnesota's on course to continue adding jobs — if employers can find workers to fill them," DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement. "We're still down more than 75,000 people in our labor force since before the pandemic."

In a news conference, he added that Minnesota has the state's fifth-tightest labor market in the country.

Minnesota has now recovered about 80% of the jobs it lost in the first months of the pandemic, which is a slower bounce back than the rest of the nation.

The number of jobs added in May is the lowest since January, when the state added 4,800 jobs. Since then, Minnesota had been adding more than 10,000 jobs a month.

Job gains last month were led by construction with 4,100 jobs, educational and health services with 3,200 jobs, professional and business services with 2,500 jobs and manufacturing with 1,100 jobs.

Leisure and hospitality, which had been making gains every month after being hit especially hard in the early days of the pandemic, logged a loss of 4,300 jobs. Government and retail also reported a small loss in jobs last month.

Inflation in the Twin Cities area hit a record 8.7% in May, one-tenth of a percent higher than the U.S. as a whole. Economists are eagerly watching for signs of slowing demand, especially as the Federal Reserve increases interest rates to try to cool off the economy.

Wages, while continuing to rise, are not keeping up with inflation. Average hourly earnings in Minnesota rose 3.4% over the last year. That was slower than the nation as a whole, which saw private sector wages increase 5.5% over the last year.

Minnesota has been facing a very tight labor market. Job vacancies in the state climbed to record highs in recent months, swelling to 214,000 in the fourth quarter, according to the results of a biannual survey by DEED.

That translates to more than twice as many open positions as unemployed workers in Minnesota.