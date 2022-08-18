Minnesota had a blockbuster July with the addition of 19,100 jobs while its unemployment rate held steady at a historic low of 1.8%.

The big uptick in jobs last month came after a slow June, when the state added just 1,000 jobs, a figure which was upwardly revised, according to data released this morning by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

Leisure and hospitality saw the biggest growth in July, with 6,700 jobs added. That was followed by government with 4,500 jobs, professional and business services with 3,900 jobs, manufacturing with 2,600 jobs and construction with 1,100 jobs.

"Despite a very tight labor market, employers are hiring at a fast rate, and continue to offer ample opportunities for Minnesotans seeking good-paying jobs," DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement.

While the U.S. has now recovered all of the jobs lost during the pandemic, Minnesota still has regained about 85% of the jobs it lost.

However, Minnesota's unemployment rate continues to be about half that of the nation as a whole, which has a jobless rate of 3.5%.

In June, Minnesota's 1.8% unemployment rate was not only the lowest in the U.S., but the lowest ever recorded since such data started being tracked in 1976.

However, there continues to be large racial disparities. The Black unemployment rate in Minnesota fell one-tenth to 7.3% in July, based on 12-month moving averages. But that is more than triple the jobless rate for white Minnesotans.

The size of Minnesota's labor force also got smaller for the first time this year, declining by nearly 4,000 people. That led to a one-tenth of a point drop in the state's labor force participation rate of 68.4%.