The Minnesota Legislature's whirlwind session was nearing its end Monday as lawmakers raced to pass final spending bills and Democrats celebrated their accomplishments.

The Senate passed a $2.6 billion infrastructure package late Monday afternoon and the House was preparing to take it up in the evening. That includes $1.5 billion in borrowing and $1.1 billion in cash to fund construction and repair projects across the state. Both chambers were expected to vote Monday evening on a bill that would send $300 million to distressed nursing homes in Minnesota.

The Legislature was also prepared to pass a sweeping human services funding bill, which passed the Senate but was still being debated by the House. Lawmakers were facing a midnight deadline to adjourn.

"This is a great bill, a great package of bills, that will benefit all communities all across the state," Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic, DFL-Minneapolis, said of the infrastructure package.

Democrats were in a celebratory mood Monday, with some House members wearing blue bracelets that said "70 strong," a nod to the total number of members in the House DFL caucus. Others tweeted a picture of a list of 30 priorities that members had tacked to a whiteboard in their private caucus room. All of the issues — gun control measures, legalized marijuana, clean energy and abortion rights — had a check mark next to them.

"The everyday, average hardworking Minnesotans whose childcare is expensive, whose housing in expensive, who really wants to send their kids to college but they don't know if they'll be able to afford tuition, those were the people who have always been front and center and who we had an opportunity to do tremendous work for this session," said House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park.

Legislative Republicans agreed the 2023 session will be transformational, but argued Minnesotans will be hit financially as they take stock of the new tax and fee increases tucked into various budget bills.

"Even the little bit of tax relief that is in some of the bills is not going to be recognized because of all the of expenses from our car tab fees, and taxes and delivery fees and increased costs all around," said House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring. "That is consequential and that will take forever to recover."

Republicans did welcome the nursing home funding bill. Senate Republicans said in a news release that every nursing home in the state would receive about $1.1 million through a mix of direct grants, facility rate increases and a workforce incentive fund.

In a separate human services bill, nursing homes also would have access to $100 million in loans. Republicans had sought more nursing home funding throughout the session and struck a deal with Democrats on that and infrastructure on Saturday.

"Senate Republicans have been fighting for nursing homes since day one, and we're glad Democrats finally joined us at the table to take care of those who care for our most vulnerable adults and seniors," Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, said in a statement.

Long-term care leaders praised the nursing home funding. Patti Cullen, president and CEO of Care Providers of Minnesota, thanked lawmakers for working together to support seniors.

"These investments will go a long way to ensuring that Minnesota remains a state where compassionate and high-quality care is accessible to all, including the older adults we have the privilege to serve," Cullen said in a statement Monday.

At a state Capitol news conference early Monday, members of the Legislature's People of Color and Indigenous Caucus touted their achievements that range from the creation of social equity licenses under the cannabis bill to $80 million for BIPOC businesses to rebuild the Minneapolis-St. Paul cultural corridors to a new ethnic studies curriculum for public schools, increased tenant protections and strict limits on no-knock search warrants.

"This session is laying the groundwork for true transformation in Minnesota," said Rep. Esther Agbaje, DFL-Minneapolis.

Caucus members said Minnesota's reputation has suffered globally since four ex-Minneapolis police officers were seen on video murdering George Floyd, but this session will help change the perception. "We want people to know that Minnesota is better than that," said Rep. Cedrick Frazier, DFL-New Hope.

Frazier said Minnesota is considered a great place to live except for the racial disparities. "When we fix those disparities, we have better communities," Frazier said.

Special session possible

The Legislature may be back in a few months.

Leaders left open the possibility of a special session later this year to give the University of Minnesota time to come up with a plan to preserve its healthcare facilities that are owned by Fairview, which is proposing to merge with South Dakota-based Sanford Health.

Even as legislators passed their final budget bills, several other issues were in jeopardy of not getting done this session. A compromise to regulate nurse staffing levels in hospitals was still at issue in the Senate, and a constitutional amendment asking voters to change the state Constitution to guarantee equal rights regardless of gender had yet to clear the state House. The Legislature did not legalize sports gambling.

"The primary job of this session is to get the budget done, and sometimes that crowds out a few other things that we'd like to get done and we don't have time for," Hortman said, adding that she expects lawmakers will be able to fill up another whiteboard with ideas for the 2024 session.