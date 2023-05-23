Controversial regulations over nurse hospital staffing were removed from legislation Monday that will instead focus on preventing nurse violence and studying the reasons why nurses burn out and leave the profession.

The result was an extraordinary compromise for a bill that was steamrolling through the legislature, with backing by DFL leaders and the Minnesota Nurses Association, until Mayo Clinic raised objections.

The bill known as the Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act was so fundamentally changed after that influential opposition that its sponsors retitled it the Nurse and Patient Safety Act.

"That bill has died," said a teary Mary Turner, president of the MNA and an intensive care nurse at North Memorial in Robbinsdale. "And I'm heartbroken. For those nurses who choose stay at the bedside, though, the language in this agreement will help them to feel safe in their jobs."

Mayo had threatened to relocate a billion-dollar expansion to another state if the bill with nursing staffing committee requirements advanced. Lawmakers eventually agreed to a compromise — with heavy influence from Gov. Tim Walz — that would exempt all of Mayo's hospitals in southeast Minnesota from the committee requirements.

Sen. Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul, said that triggered a lot of discontent among other lawmakers who didn't like a situational bill that spared Mayo but applied to all other hospitals in the state.

"That carveout is gone," she said. "It was offensive to all of us."