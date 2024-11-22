Jim says: Will the U.S. Bank Stadium crowd ever get to see what all the fuss is about with Jackson County Central junior QB Roman Voss? The 6-4 Voss is considered Minnesota’s No. 1 recruit for the Class of 2026 and has eight Division I offers, including Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. But as a sophomore, he left the Huskies’ Class 3A semifinal game because of a serious concussion. This year, he’s out for the season because of an ankle injury. With Voss, the Huskies have the edge. Without, this seems like a pick ‘em game. Jackson has more big-game experience. I’m leaning that way. The pick: Jackson County Central 28, Staples-Motley 21