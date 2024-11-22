Prep Bowl predictions: A class-by-class pick for the winner of each football championship
Star Tribune prep writers David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen offer their predictions for the high school football championship games this weekend at U.S. Bank Stadium
Hills-Beaver Creek Patriots (12-0) vs. Fertile-Beltrami Falcons (12-0), Saturday, 10 a.m.
Jim says: This game comes down to this: Can Hills-Beaver Creek slow down Fertile-Beltrami running back Isaiah Wright? No one has so far. On turf, Wright is a weapon of mass destruction. He’s run for 2,428 yards and 39 TDs this season —361 yards and seven TDs in the semifinals. The Falcons have scored 108 points in two state tournament games. Hills-Beaver Creek shut down Mountain Iron-Buhl’s prolific offense in the semifinals but Wright is a different test entirely. The pick: Fertile-Beltrami 44, Hills-Beaver Creek 24
David says: Wright runs wild again — but the news isn’t all good for the Falcons. And that’s because Hills-Beaver Creek finds a way to win behind its own offense this time around. Junior quarterback Jamin Metzger and senior running back Beau Bakken co-author some dual-threat magic in this one to cap a championship season for the Patriots. The pick: Hills-Beaver Creek 38, Fertile-Beltrami 35
Class 1A
Springfield Tigers (12-0) vs. Minneota Vikings (12-0), Friday, 10 a.m.
Jim says: The is Minneota’s time of year. These are the second team of Vikings to call U.S. Bank Stadium home. Minneota has won five in row there and is 8-1 under the roof. This is the third consecutive meeting of these two teams in the Prep Bowl. While Minneota looks like a football version of a Norse Viking berserker — an overwhelming force — a nagging part of me is saying this is Springfield’s year. The pick: Springfield 36, Minneota 33
David says: A Norse Viking berserker, I like that, Jim. I also like the running back combination of seniors Ryan Meagher, Lucas Rybinski and junior Adam DeVlaeminck and their offensive line to create the holes. Minneota makes it six in a row and moves to 9-1 under the U.S. Bank Stadium roof. The pick: Minneota 31, Springfield 28
Class 2A
Staples-Motley Cardinals (12-0) vs. Jackson County Central Huskies (12-0), Friday, 4 p.m.
Jim says: Will the U.S. Bank Stadium crowd ever get to see what all the fuss is about with Jackson County Central junior QB Roman Voss? The 6-4 Voss is considered Minnesota’s No. 1 recruit for the Class of 2026 and has eight Division I offers, including Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. But as a sophomore, he left the Huskies’ Class 3A semifinal game because of a serious concussion. This year, he’s out for the season because of an ankle injury. With Voss, the Huskies have the edge. Without, this seems like a pick ‘em game. Jackson has more big-game experience. I’m leaning that way. The pick: Jackson County Central 28, Staples-Motley 21
David says: Staples-Motley is the media darling going into this game. But JCC, especially senior running backs Clay Malchow and Ben Dahlin and sophomore Gage Johnson, rallies around the injured Roman Voss to remain undefeated. The pick: Jackson County Central 28, Staples-Motley 21
Class 3A
Dassel-Cokato Chargers (11-1) vs. Stewartville Tigers (13-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Jim says: Dassel-Cokato showed some mettle in its comeback victory over Pequot Lakes in the semifinals. The Chargers’ secret ingredient? Depth, and playing a full platoon of players on both sides of the ball. Stewartville, with scads of talent up and down the roster, should be able to counter DC’s ace in the hole effectively. By the time DC’s depth begins to matter, Stewartville could have a three-touchdown lead. And don’t forget, the Tigers can play a little defense. The pick: Stewartville 44, Dassel-Cokato 20
David says: Stewartville should be able to counter DC’s depth. And the combination of junior quarterback Vincent Wellik and senior receiver Parker Wangen means Stewartville can play catch-up as needed. The pick: Stewartville 38, Dassel-Cokato 22
Class 4A
Totino-Grace Eagles (12-0) vs. Becker Bulldogs (12-0), Friday, 1 p.m.
Jim says: Totino-Grace looked more explosive in the semifinals than it had all season. Becker’s niche is speed, a great neutralizer of big plays. Becker coach Dwight Lundeen said the Bulldogs have “the best speed I’ve coached in my 55 years.” Historical note: Totino-Grace is 8-2 in championship game appearances. Becker has won only three of eight, although the Bulldogs have won in their past two Prep Bowl appearances The pick: Becker 34, Totino-Grace 28
David says: Becker’s speed is the difference. The Bulldogs defense rallies to close any holes Totino-Grace might find. Dwight Lundeen and company hoist another trophy. The pick: Becker 35, Totino-Grace 21
Class 5A
Alexandria Cardinals (10-2) vs. Elk River Elks (11-1), Saturday, 4 p.m.
Jim says: The Cardinals and quarterback Chase Thompson expect to win. However, so does Elk River. I think the Cardinals can outscore the Elks this time around. The pick: Alexandria 49, Elk River 44.
David says: The first time these two played this season, the Elks got out to a 38-14 halftime lead and held on for a 44-34 victory. Alexandria has a different look about it this time, however. And confidence is the great equalizer. The pick: Alexandria 38, Elk River 34.
Class 6A
Minnetonka Skippers (10-2) vs. Maple Grove Crimson (12-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
Jim says: Maple Grove has been on track for a state championship all season, with only one game decided by less than 10 points. The Crimson beat the Skippers 31-21 on Oct. 17, a game that wasn’t as close as it appears. But it’s been well-documented that Minnetonka defensive coordinator Matt Lombardi was Maple Grove’s head coach until stepping down last spring. The pick: Maple Grove 31, Minnetonka 28
David says: Lombardi is a defensive wizard and his familiarity with his foe suggests a much tighter affair this time around — even a reversal. Remember the Tampa Bay Super Bowl victory against the Raiders? The pick: Minnetonka 28, Maple Grove 24
Minnetonka hoped to tie the game with 12 seconds left, but a deep pass was intercepted by Maple Grove's Dylan Vokal, sealing the Crimson's victory.