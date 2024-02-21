The temptation would be to blame injury for what happened at Williams Arena on Tuesday.

The Gophers women's basketball team was without Mara Braun for the sixth straight game, her surgically repaired right foot in a boot. Starting center Sophie Hart missed the game with a sore left hip that had her on crutches.

But those aren't the only reasons why the Gophers were beaten 67-56 by a Badgers team (13-12 overall, 6-9 Big Ten) that pushed itself over .500 for the season.

Simply put, the Gophers struggled to score and struggled to stop Wisconsin forward Serah Williams from scoring.

Williams had her 12th straight double-double with 30 points and 15 rebounds, giving her 54 points and 30 rebounds in two victories over the Gophers this season.

Amaya Battle led the Gophers with 16 points. Ayianna Johnson, starting for Hart, scored 11.

Minnesota (15-11, 5-10) lost in a game between two teams fighting to stay out of the bottom four of the Big Ten, which would mean a first-round bye in the upcoming Big Ten tournament.

The Badgers broke open a close game by doubling up Minnesota 24-12 in the second quarter, leading by 15 at the half and cruising to victory, their fourth straight vs. the Gophers.

Wisconsin's lead grew to 19 late in the third, before the Gophers finished the quarter on a 10-0 run to pull within nine entering the fourth.

It appeared Minnesota was poised to make it a game when Battle scored with 5:22 left to pull the Gophers within six.

But back-to-back Gophers turnovers — the second one punctuated by an intentional foul on Janay Sanders — pushed Wisconsin's lead back to 10, ending the threat.

Down three after a quarter, the Gophers let the game get out of control in the second quarter, during which they sent Wisconsin to the free-throw line 12 times.

Freshman Grace Grocholski, reigning freshman of the week in the conference, got into foul trouble early and finished with eight points in 28 minutes of playing time.

The Gophers' 24-point first half was the second lowest of the season.