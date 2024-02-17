You knew it was going to be the Grace Grocholski show right away Saturday at Williams Arena.

Within the first 3 minutes, actually. After the first three possessions, specifically.

In a much-needed 88-63 Gophers women's basketball victory over Northwestern – one that broke a six-game losing streak – Grocholski had one of the best days a freshman in the program has had.

Grocholski made her first eight shots and finished the game 10-for-13. She made her first six three-point attempts and finished 6-for-7. She scored 27 points, including the first 13 Gophers points of the game, which is tied for the third most scored by a Gophers freshman in a game.

Her three-pointer 56 seconds into the game gave the Gophers a lead they never lost. Minnesota led by five after the first quarter, by nine at the half.

Then a 25-10 third quarter put Minnesota up 24 entering the final quarter.

It was the most point scored by the Gophers (15-10 overall, 5-9 in the Big Ten) in conference play this season. Their 56.1-percent shooting was a conference best as well.

It was, relatively speaking, an offensive festival for the Gophers, playing without leading scorer Mara Braun, who watched the game from the bench wearing a walking boot on her surgically-repaired right foot.

All five Gophers starters finished in double figures in scoring. Amaya Battle had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists. Mallory Heyer had 13 points and eight rebounds, Janay Sanders 13 points and six assists. Sophie Hart scored 10.

A nine-point game was blown open by the Gophers in the third quarter, which began with a Grocholski three that put the Gophers 12. Heyer had eight points in the quarter, Grocholski six and Battle four. By the time the quarter ended, the game was all but over.