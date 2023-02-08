GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

6 p.m. Wednesday at Ohio State • BTN Plus, 96.7-FM

Gophers update: The Gophers (9-14, 2-10 Big ten) lost at Illinois Sunday — their fourth straight setback — in a game that was tied at 60 with under two minutes left. The Illini finished the game with a 9-2 run. This is the second of two games vs. the Buckeyes. The Gophers lost 83-71 to Ohio State at home Jan. 5 in a game they led by six entering the fourth quarter. C Rose Micheaux had 24 points and 11 rebounds Sunday. It was her ninth double-double of the season. She has scored in double figures in 12 of her last 13 games. G Mara Braun — the only other Gophers player in double figures Sunday — has been in double figures in four of five games. Coach Lindsay Whalen curtailed the playing time of Braun and fellow backcourt starter Amaya Battle in the second half of Sunday's game.

Ohio State update: After starting the season winning 19 straight, the No. 13 Buckeyes (20-4, 9-4 have lost four of five, all to ranked teams. That includes a 46-point whipping at the hands of Maryland on Sunday that coincided with the return of Jacy Sheldon from a foot injury that caused her to miss 16 games. The Buckeyes figure to be motivated after that blowout loss. Sheldon — the team's leading scorer last season — was a modest 2-for-8 for five points vs. Maryland. She should be sharper Wednesday. Senior G Taylor Mikesell is eighth in the Big Ten in scoring (17.6). She scored 22 points vs. Minnesota on Jan. 5.