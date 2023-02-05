Despite one of their better performances of the season and another stellar double-double by center Rose Micheaux, the Gophers women's basketball team came up just short at Illinois on Sunday.

Down 10 points early in the fourth quarter, the Gophers tied the score on Isabelle Gradwell's jumper with 1:51 left.

But the Gophers were outscored 9-2 the rest of the way in a 69-62 defeat.

Micheaux had a 24-point, 11-rebound effort. Nine of those points came in that late fourth-quarter rally.

But after Gradwell tied the score, Illinois' Makira Cook scored eight of the Illini's final nine points as the Gophers went 0-for-3 with two turnovers the rest of the way.

With the score tied 60-60, Cook was fouled and hit two free throws with 1:31 left.

The Gophers turned the ball over on the ensuing possession, and Cook scored again with 51 seconds left to put the Illini up four.

After Brynn Shoup-Hill made one of two free throws with 28 seconds left, the Gophers had another chance, but turned the ball over again.

Cook finished with 21 points for Illinois (18-6 overall, 8-5 Big Ten). Minnesota native Adelia McKenzie had 20.

Mara Braun finished with 11 points for the Gophers (9-14, 2-10), but had only two points in 11 second-half minutes of playing time. Braun played only two minutes in the fourth quarter, hitting two free throws with five seconds left for the Gophers' final two points.

