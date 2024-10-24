Ethan Robinson’s transfer gives Gophers a DB they need, especially against Maryland

Maryland’s Tai Felton leads the Big Ten with 64 receptions and 803 receiving yards, and his seven touchdown catches are tied for fifth. Terrapins teammate Kaden Prader ranks fourth in the conference with 43 receptions and has 461 yards and three TDs.
The Terps bring one of the Big Ten’s best passing offenses to Minnesota on Saturday, and the Gophers counter with the cornerback tandem of Justin Walley and Ethan Robinson.
Wide receivers like Felton and Prader – who catch balls thrown by Billy Edwards Jr., the Big Ten’s leading passer – are a big reason Ethan Robinson plays for the Gophers.
Last December, Minnesota was looking for a cornerback that it could pair with senior Justin Walley, and Robinson was seeking the challenge of playing at the FBS level after spending three years at FCS-level Bucknell. The needs meshed, and both the player and the team are reaping the benefits.
On Saturday, the Gophers will face Maryland for homecoming at Huntington Bank Stadium, and Robinson figures to be front and center in the action against the pass-happy Terrapins. Minnesota (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) will try to add to its two-game win streak, while Maryland (4-3, 1-3) will try to build off its 29-28 comeback victory over USC last week.
“They’re efficient, really athletic, really skilled, really talented guys on the outside between Felton and No. 1 [Prader] on the other side,” Robinson said of the Terrapins, who average 29.4 points per game. “Me and Five, Walley, have to bring our ‘A’ games – and anyone else who steps on the field on Saturday.”
Up-tempo Terrapins
Maryland’s offensive focus is its passing game, and the Terrapins average 44.5 passes attempted to 29.5 rushing attempts in Big Ten play. They’ve thrown the ball 103 times over the past two games, with coach Mike Locksley supplanting offensive coordinator Josh Gattis as primary play-caller for the USC game following a 37-10 home loss to Northwestern on Oct. 11.
For Robinson and his defensive teammates, the assignment of a prolific passing offense is just part of their job.
“It’s the Big Ten,” he said. “You’ve got to be ready to play on Saturday.”
Their results so far against the pass have been positive. The Gophers pass defense ranks fourth nationally and second in the Big Ten, allowing 139.6 passing yards per game. Their 13 interceptions are tied for second nationally, as is their three touchdown passes allowed this season.
Robinson and Walley have the attention of Locksley.
“Their secondary — the two corners — I know No. 2 [Robinson] is a transfer in there. He’s got really, really good length, kind of reminds me of a Deonte Banks-type skill set,” Locksley said, comparing Robinson to a former Terrapins cornerback and first-round NFL draft pick. “… Both those guys are really talented man-to-man cover guys.”
Robinson, 6-foot and 190 pounds, has two interceptions, plus a pair of pass breakups. He’s a solid tackler, too, ranking fifth on the team with 31 stops. When asked about the adjustment from Bucknell of the Patriot League to the Big Ten, he flashed a smile.
“It’s a real physical game, and I kind of like that,” said Robinson, whose eligibility expires after this season. “Just being physical when I can and inserting my dominance in the tackling and run game. I’ve learned that the Big Ten is very balanced in terms of how the offenses attack you, so you get a little bit of everything.”
Betting on himself
Robinson, a Montgomery, N.Y., native, chose Minnesota over offers from more than 10 other Power Four teams, including Purdue, Illinois and USC from the Big Ten. He got to know Jah Joyner during the recruiting process, and the Gophers defensive end didn’t sugar-coat things.
“I told him it was going to be hard,” Joyner said. “He challenged himself and always bet on himself. He really fit in with our program.”
Said Robinson, “The coaches and staff did a great job of being up front in the recruiting process and telling you how it’s going to play out. They don’t really beat around the bush.”
Gophers defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman appreciates the professionalism that the senior brings to the secondary.
“He’s very confident. He plays fast, tackles really well,” Hetherman said. “He’s a guy we trust. We trust him on the perimeter, on the one-on-ones. He does a great job within the scheme. … He brings our back end up every single day.”
Robinson has five regular-season games remaining in his college career, and he’s embracing the challenge that he sought when he left Bucknell.
“Being here and getting the opportunity to play at the highest level, which I’ve been doing now going on seven weeks, it’s everything I’ve wanted it to be and more,” he said.
