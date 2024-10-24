A few weeks away from national signing day, the Gophers men’s basketball team is in the midst of a big recruiting week to add to the 2025 recruiting class.
Ben Johnson’s Gophers host pair of four-star basketball prospects on official visits
Gophers four-star Class of 2025 targets Jacob Ross and Parker Jefferson from California high schools are visiting Minnesota on Thursday through the weekend.
Coach Ben Johnson and his Gophers staff are hosting a pair of California four-star senior prospects with Jacob Ross and Parker Jefferson, starting official visits Thursday through the weekend.
Ross, a 6-6 wing from SoCal Academy, and Jefferson, a 6-10 big man from Inglewood High, are also expected to attend the U’s Homecoming football game Saturday against Maryland.
A four-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN, Ross was excited to see Johnson attend one of his workouts Wednesday in California before the upcoming Minnesota trip.
“This was actually the first time I was able to talk to him in person,” Ross told the Minnesota Star Tribune. “He’s a really cool coach. We had a good conversation for sure. We just talked a lot about Minnesota and what he had planned for the visit.”
Gophers coaches started recruiting Ross earlier this fall after watching him at an event on the west coast. Ross transferred from Long Island Lutheran in New York, but he’s originally from northern Virginia.
“The coaches like that I’m a bigger guard who can dribble, pass and defend,” Ross said. “I’m versatile, so I can play and guard positions 1 through 4. I can be an energy guy and be a dog out there on the court.”
Jefferson also moved recently to California after playing high school ball last season at Waxahachie, a southern suburb of Dallas. Johnson also came to watch him practice at Inglewood on Wednesday.
“[The Gophers talk] mostly about how they think I can come in and have an impact as a freshman,” Jefferson told the Star Tribune. “They like how I play and that I fit into their system.”
A 230-pound physical inside presence with shooting touch, Jefferson is currently ranks as a four-star prospect by ESPN and three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals. He has been a target for several high major programs for the last few years, but he picked up scholarship offers from the Gophers and USC in October.
Ross’ older brother, Jayden, was a top 100 forward in the 2023 class and is entering his sophomore season at defending NCAA champion UConn.
Related Coverage
GophersGophers take closer look at turned-over men’s basketball roster in exhibition victory over Bemidji State
SoCal coach Julius Von Hanzlik said the younger Ross reminds him of current Boston Celtics forward Jordan Walsh, who he trains in the NBA.
“Within the last few years, he’s really grown into a true two-way player,” Von Hanzlik said. “He can play any perimeter position at the high school level. He’s physical, athletic and tough enough to guard almost every position on the floor. He’s been a leader for us.”
The Gophers currently have one commitment in the 2025 class with Philadelphia Penn Charter guard Kai Shinholster, a consensus three-star recruit.
Gophers four-star Class of 2025 targets Jacob Ross and Parker Jefferson from California high schools are visiting Minnesota on Thursday through the weekend.