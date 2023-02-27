The Gophers football program on Sunday night received a verbal commitment from Jaydon Wright, a three-star running back from Kankakee, Ill., who announced on Twitter that he will be part of Minnesota's 2024 recruiting class.

Wright, 5-10 and 220 pounds, rushed for 1,224 yards and 20 touchdowns for Bishop McNamara High School as a junior in 2022. He is the 19th-ranked recruit in Illinois and 56th-ranked running back nationally in the 2024 class in the 247Sports composite ratings of major recruiting services. Wright had scholarship offers from 11 other FBS programs, including Power Five schools West Virginia, Purdue and Syracuse.

Wright received his offer from the Gophers in July and becomes the third player to commit to Minnesota for the 2024 recruiting class. He joins Detroit Lakes, Minn., linebacker Mason Carrier and Gaylord, Mich., linebacker Brady Pretzlaff.