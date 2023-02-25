La Velle's 3-2 Pitch: Three observations and two predictions on Sundays.

. . .

Dennis Evans III has rejected the Gophers' hopes of rising from the ashes to become a relevant Big Ten men's basketball program anytime soon.

Evans' stunning request to be released from his letter of intent is about as late as it can get before he's handed a uniform number. You can never consider a recruit to be fully committed to a program until he or she arrives on campus. His request will be honored by the Gophers because, at this point, a program shouldn't hold back a kid who doesn't want to be there.

But it is a decision that will set Gophers basketball back at least a couple of years — years coach Ben Johnson can't afford to swing and miss on.

The 7-foot California-born Evans was ranked as the second-best center and 11th player overall by Rivals.com. Offensively, he needs polish. But his shot-blocking skills would have been an immediate asset. Combined with the arrival of four-star guard Cameron Christie from Rolling Meadows, Ill., the future was promising.

After 10 players transferred following the dismissal of Richard Pitino — boy, watching Marcus Carr's highlights at Texas sure is rough — the Gophers needed talent and stability. Stability is hard to find this year as the 7-19 Gophers are the caboose of the Big Ten train. But most of the players should return next season. As much as recruiting matters, you also need part of your roster to mature. The Gophers are taking plenty of lumps this year, but Jamison Battle, Dawson Garcia, Joshua Ola-Joseph, Pharrel Payne and others should grow from the experience.

Now add a couple of key recruits and a program can get off the mat. Alas, Evans' decision ruins Johnson's incoming recruiting class.

The tipping point that led Evans to ask out of his commitment might never be known. On Sept. 29, he visited the U. On Nov. 9, he signed with the school. On Nov. 22, he watched the visiting Gophers beat Cal Baptist and mingled with fans.

What has happened in the last three months?

It couldn't have been name, image and likeness (NIL) issues. Evans wouldn't have signed with the Gophers in the first place if that was the big factor. Maybe it's the approaching-20-loss season, but he should have known what he was getting into. Perhaps other programs continued to communicate with him after a senior season during which he averaged 15 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks.

The reality is that this is the age of the transfer portal and NIL deals. A player doesn't have to stick around if things don't go his or her way. And a player can ask out of a commitment if they have any reservations.

Can't wait to see where Evans ends up.

Boeser back home?

Adding forward Brock Boeser would be one of Bill Guerin's biggest moves since the Wild named him general manager in 2019.

Vancouver is trying to deal Boeser and indications are that the Burnsville native would like to return home to be closer to family. And the Canucks have given permission to Boeser's agent, Ben Hankinson, to negotiate a restructured contract with Guerin.

Boeser is making $6.7 million in each of the next two seasons. While the Wild has plenty of cap space this season, the next two seasons will be tougher because they will take a $14.7 million hit for the buyouts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter in each of those years.

Boeser is still only 25, and some believe he has 40-goal potential. That would more than make up for the loss of Kevin Fiala's production when he was traded to the Kings during the offseason.

Go, Billy, go.

On paper, Twins better

It's hard for some Twins fans to understand that they are looking at a better roster than a year ago.

Where you saw Gary Sanchez behind home plate and Miguel Sano at first base, you now see Christian Vazquez and Alex Kirilloff. Where you saw Dylan Bundy and Chris Archer in the starting rotation, you now see Tyler Mahle, Pablo Lopez and the returning Kenta Maeda.

Tyler Duffey, Joe Smith, Jharel Cotton, Danny Coulombe and Jhon Romero were part of the 2022 Opening Day bullpen. Jorge Lopez, Griffin Jax, Jovani Moran and Trevor Megill are better. Gilberto Celestino was the backup outfielder. Now it is Gold Glove-winning Michael A. Taylor.

That's nearly 40% of the Twins 26-man roster that, on paper, has been upgraded from a year ago.

And it just might be enough to absorb a rash of injuries, which the Twins seem unable to avoid.

... AND TWO PREDICTIONS ...

Bad Loons rising

Minnesota United's run of four consecutive MLS playoff appearances will end. The roster is in flux because of injuries and the absence of playmaker Emanuel Reynoso. The Loons are a different team without Reynoso — in the wrong way.

Wolves run coming

The Timberwolves will go 3-1 on their West Coast trip, with the exclamation point coming Saturday when they end the trip with a victory over Sacramento.