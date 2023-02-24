Host Michael Rand and Gophers basketball writer Marcus Fuller hop on for a special edition of the podcast in the wake of Friday's news — broken by Fuller — that five-star recruit Dennis Evans has asked to be released from his National Letter of Intent.
Why did Evans make that decision, what is the impact on the Gophers and where do they go from here?
