Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Host Michael Rand and Gophers basketball writer Marcus Fuller hop on for a special edition of the podcast in the wake of Friday's news — broken by Fuller — that five-star recruit Dennis Evans has asked to be released from his National Letter of Intent.

Why did Evans make that decision, what is the impact on the Gophers and where do they go from here?

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports