Defensive back Beanie Bishop, who played in all 13 games during the 2022 season for the Gophers, announced Thursday on Twitter that he has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Bishop, who came to Minnesota in January of 2022 after playing four seasons at Western Kentucky, made 29 tackles, including 20 solo, and had one sack and one pass breakup for the Gophers last year. The Louisville native had 76 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 12 passes defensed and three interceptions in 36 games at Western Kentucky. In 2021, he was named first-team All-Conference USA. Bishop will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Bishop is the fourth defensive back to transfer from Minnesota since the end of the 2022 season. He joins Michael "Flip" Dixon (Rutgers), Jalen Glaze (Florida A&M) and Steven Ortiz (Massachusetts).