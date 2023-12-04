The Gophers on Sunday night landed a coveted quarterback for 2024 when New Hampshire's Max Brosmer announced on the X platform that he has committed to Minnesota as a graduate transfer.

Brosmer, a Roswell, Ga., native, led FCS in passing yards this season with 3,449 and threw 29 touchdown passes, which ranks second. He completed 64% of his passes and threw six interceptions. Brosmer is a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, given to the top player in FCS.

Brosmer, a three-year starter for the Wildcats, gave his commitment while making his visit to the Gophers this weekend. Rated as a four-star transfer player, he had offers from Wake Forest and Western Michigan, among others.

The Gophers will have a new starting quarterback in 2024. Athan Kaliakmanis, who started all 12 games but struggled this season, announced last week that he was entering the transfer portal, which opens Monday. Coach P.J. Fleck told his QBs that there would be an open competition for the starting job in 2024.

Backup Cole Kramer is the presumed starter for the Quick Lane Bowl against Bowling Green, but it is uncertain if he'll return next season. Kramer, who participated in Senior Day activities, has a year of eligibility remaining. True freshman Drew Viotto announced last week that he'll enter the transfer portal, leaving only walk-in freshman Max Shikenjanski behind Kramer for the bowl game.

The Gophers have a standout QB in their 2024 prep recruiting class in Drake Lindsey of Fayetteville (Ark.) High School. Lindsey on Saturday led his team to the Class 7A state championship, and Fleck and assistants Greg Harbaugh Jr. and Matt Simon attended the game. Lindsey passed for 3,916 yards and 52 TDs with four interceptions in 13 games this season.

Fleck is looking to bolster a passing offense that was one of the worst in major college football. The Gophers ranked 126th of 133 FBS teams with an average of 153.2 passing yards per game. Kaliakmanis' completion percentage of 53.1 didn't crack the top 100 nationally. The Gophers are averaging 20.2 points, which ranks 116th in FBS.