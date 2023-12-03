Gophers (5-7) vs. Bowling Green (7-5)

1 p.m., Dec. 26 in Detroit, ESPN, 100.3-FM

Gophers at glance: Minnesota will play in the Quick Lane for the third time in nine years after beating Central Michigan 21-14 in 2015 and Georgia Tech 34-10 in 2018. The Gophers are the only team to win the bowl twice and are the first three-time participant. … The Gophers lost four consecutive games to end the regular season but secured a bowl bid because of their Academic Progress Rate score. … There will be plenty of changes when the Gophers take the field. Their starting quarterback, Athan Kaliakmanis, announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal, so backup Cole Kramer is the likely starter. True freshman QB Drew Viotto also is transferring out, leaving only walk-on freshman Max Shikenjanski behind Kramer. … It would be surprising to see senior safety Tyler Nubin and senior tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford play in the game because they're prospects for the NFL draft.

Falcons at a glance: Bowling Green lost three of its first four games, including contests against College Football Playoff semifinalist Michigan and Fiesta Bowl-bound Liberty, but has won five of its past six, with the only loss 32-31 to MAC West champ Toledo. … QB Connor Bazelak, a former starter at Missouri and Indiana, has passed for 1,709 yards and 11 touchdowns with seven interceptions. RB Terion Stewart leads the Falcons with 762 rushing yards, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. OLB Cashius Howell is tied for the MAC lead with 9½ sacks, while CBs Jordan Oladokun and Jalen Huskey are tied for second in the conference with four interceptions. The Falcons lead the MAC with a plus-8 turnover margin.

Series: Tied 2-2. Bowling Green won the last meeting, 14-10 in 2021 with the Gophers as 31-point favorites.