FARGO – It took five overtimes and an unlikely hero, but Minnesota Duluth's quest for a third consecutive NCAA men's hockey championship remains alive and well.

Freshman Luke Mylynok scored early in the fifth OT and UMD won the longest game in NCAA tournament history, beating NCHC regular-season and tournament champion North Dakota 3-2 in a championship game of the Midwest Regional that ended early Sunday morning, more than seven hours after it began.

Mylynok has only played in 11 games this season for Minnesota Duluth (15-10-2). But he beat Adam Scheel between the pads for his second college goal.

Early in that fourth overtime, the game became the longest in NCAA tournament history. It fell short of the longest game in college hockey history; UMass beat Notre Dame 4-3 in a conference tournament game that lasted 151 minutes, 42 seconds on March 6, 2015.

UMD remarkably has won its past nine overtime games in the NCAA tournament dating back to 1985. It took the Bulldogs a while to do so, though; after taking a two-goal lead early in the third period, North Dakota (22-6-1) scored twice 44 seconds apart late in regulation to tie the score, then caught a huge break when an apparent winning goal for the Bulldogs in the first overtime was waved off.

After two scoreless periods, UMD appeared to take control with two goals within 80 seconds early in the third period. Jackson Cates scored at 3:21 of the third, and Cole Koepke doubled the lead at 4:41, blocking a shot near the blue line and then skating in alone for a breakaway goal.

But North Dakota managed to force overtime by scoring twice with Scheel pulled for an extra attacker. Collin Adams scored at 18:19 of the third period and, moments after UMD iced the puck attempting a long empty-netter, UND captain Jordan Kawaguchi tied it by one-timing Shane Pinto's perfect pass into a wide-open net with 55.5 seconds left in regulation.

It appeared the Bulldogs had won in overtime when Kobe Roth fired in a one-timer off a pass from Koby Bender. But after a lengthy review, officials waved off the goal, ruling that Bender was offsides before feeding Roth.

UMD did catch a huge break in the closing seconds of the third OT. With 5.6 seconds left, a puck sent in hard on goalie Zach Stejskal deflected off him and over his shoulder — only to land on top of the net instead of in it.

An already bizarre game took another turn early in the fourth OT when Stejskal departed, believed to be for cramps. He finished with 57 saves in 124 minutes, 37 seconds. Ryan Fanti came in cold — after six-plus periods of sitting — and soon had to make a glove save on RieseGaber.

Fanti finished with six saves.

Scheel stopped 51 shots for North Dakota.