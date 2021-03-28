LOVELAND, COLO. – In the Big Ten tournament championship game in mid-March, Brock Faber's defensive skills were on display, with the freshman doing yeoman's work in helping hold Wisconsin superstar Cole Caufield largely in check as Minnesota won the title.

On Saturday night, Faber, an 18-year-old defenseman playing well beyond his years, showed off his offensive flair, dishing out five assists as the Gophers defeated Nebraska Omaha 7-2 in the semifinals of the NCAA West Regional at the Budweiser Events Center.

The victory moved the Gophers into Sunday's 7 p.m. (Central time) regional final against Minnesota State Mankato, a 4-3 overtime victor over Quinnipiac. Sunday's winner earns a spot in the NCAA Frozen Four on April 8 and 10 in Pittsburgh.

Mason Nevers scored the first two goals of his career, and Jack Perbix, Scott Reedy, Ryan Johnson, Ben Meyers and Sampo Ranta also scored for the Gophers (24-6) . Minnesota was playing in its first NCAA tournament since 2017 and won its first NCAA game since making the final in 2014. It also was coach Bob Motzko's first NCAA win for the Gophers and a record 56th for the program. Goalie Jack LaFontaine made 26 saves.

Faber originally had the goal that put the Gophers up 2-0, but statisticians later ruled Perbix had tipped Faber's shot. No matter, Faber still had his hands all over this one, assisting on both goals by Nevers and setting up Johnson's second-period tally. All along, he was stellar defensively, leading the Gophers' efforts against the physical Mavericks (14-11-1). He and Johnson both had plus-4 ratings.

Play was even through the first few minutes of the first period.

After the Mavericks got the game's first two shots on goal, the Gophers responded with some offensive zone time, forcing UNO goalie Isaiah Saville to make a couple of saves on Johnson at the 3:28 mark of the first.

Nevers gave the Gophers a 1-0 lead at 5:48 of the first by scoring his first goal of the season. After Faber sped into the Mavericks zone and dished off the puck to Cullen Munson, Nevers camped to goalie Isaiah Saville's right before slamming home a rebound of Munson's shot.

Minnesota continued dictating play in the first, and Perbix made it 2-0 tipping Faber's shot past Saville at 15:35 after the defenseman won battle along the boards and whistled a shot from the point.

The lead grew to 3-0 at 17:36 of the first on beautiful play. Sammy Walker fed a streaking Blake McLaughlin with a stretch pass near the Mavericks blue line. McLaughlin entered the zone, waited patiently and found Reedy, who snapped a shot past Saville.

Nebraska Omaha quickly answered to make it 3-1 with 1:56 left in the first on Taylor Ward's goal.

The Gophers wasted no time boosting the lead to 4-1 in the second. After Faber helped Johnson, his defensive partner, recover from a turnover at the Minnesota blue line, Faber fed Johnson at the point, and the sophomore hammered a shot past Saville only 39 seconds into the period.

Ben Meyers increased to lead to 5-1 at 7:43 when he took a cross-crease pass from Jackson LaCombe and deposited the puck into the net. That prompted Mavericks coach Mike Gabinet to replace Saville with Austin Roden.

Nevers made it 6-1 at 16:17 when he pounced on a rebound of a Ranta shot and beat Roden.

Ward scored his second for the Mavericks at 3:05 of the third to cut the lead to 6-2. Ranta answered at 4:17 for a 7-2 Gophers lead.