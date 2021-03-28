LOVELAND, COLO. – A gritty, third-period comeback from a two-goal deficit and Ryan Sandelin's heroics in overtime gave Minnesota State Mankato something it never had before: an NCAA Division I tournament win.

Sandelin scored 11 minutes, 13 seconds into OT, lifting the Mavericks to a 4-3 victory over Quinnipiac in the West Regional semifinals on Saturday at the Budweiser Events Center. The victory was Minnesota State's first in seven tries and moved the Mavericks into Sunday's 7 p.m. (Central time) regional final against the winner of the Gophers-Nebraska Omaha semifinal. The Mavericks (21-4-1) are one step away from going to the Frozen Four.

On the winning play, Quinnipiac goalie Keith Petruzzelli couldn't freeze the puck amid a several bodies, and Sandelin found the puck and pushed it in, setting off a wild Mavericks celebration.

Mavericks center Nathan Smith scored with 5:06 left in the third period, and winger Cade Borchardt knotted the score 3-3 with 1:01 to play to force overtime as Minnesota State rallied from a 3-1 deficit.

Jake Jaremko scored a second-period goal for Minnesota State. Dryden McKay, a top three finalist for the Mike Richter Award as the nation's top goalie, made 27 saves.

Oden Tufto and Peter DiLiberatore scored first-period goals, and Petruzzelli made 34 saves for the Bobcats (17-8-4).

Tufto, the nation's second-leading scorer, put Quinnipiac up 1-0 three minutes into the game. He took a pass from DiLiberatore in the slot, deked to get McKay to commit, and tucked the puck into the open net. The goal was his eighth of the season and 46th point of the season for the former St. Thomas Academy standout from Chaska.

Eight minutes into the first, Petruzzelli made a save a blast from Borchardt on the rush. At 9:30, the Mavericks had another scoring chance after a Bobcats offensive zone turnover, but Walker Duehr shot high over Petruzzelli.

Quinnipiac stretched the lead to 2-0 at 14:35 of the first when DiLiberatore pinched in and finished a tic-tac-toe play with Guus van Nes and Christophe Fillion.

Minnesota State began the second period with much more energy and nearly tied it 2:53 in when Brendan Furry, standing by the side of the net, couldn't corral a cross-crease pass from Sandelin. Mavericks defenseman Wyatt Aamodt drove hard to the net at 3:49, but his backhander Petruzzelli stopped his backhander. At 8:28, Borchardt had Petruzzelli down but shot wide.

The Mavericks kept control of the puck, hemming the Bobcats in their zone for extended stretches in the second, but couldn't get the puck past Petruzzelli, a Detroit Red Wings third-round draft pick. Quinnipiac even had to use its timeout at 16:03 of the second after an icing.

Finally, the Mavericks struck and cut the lead to 2-1 at 18:09 of the second when Jaremko tipped in Julian Napravnik's shot from the point.

Minnesota State went on the power play with 1:01 left in the second when the Bobcats' Wyatt Bongiovanni was called for hooking. When play resumed in the third, Petruzzelli robbed Napravnik, who stole a puck and skated in alone.

The Mavericks went back on the power play when Tufto tripped Sam Morton at 2:05 of the third, but the Bobcats killed the penalty.

Minnesota State took penalties 13 seconds apart in the third, giving the Bobcats a five-on-three power play. The Mavericks killed both, with McKay needing to make only one save.

CJ McGee increased Quinnipiac's lead to 3-1 at 8:54 of the third when his shot from the point beat McKay.

Smith's goal cut it to 3-2, and the Mavericks pulled McKay for an extra attacker with 1:35 to play. Jake Livingstone brought the puck into the Bobcats zone, drove to the net and passed back to Borchardt, who fired the puck past Petruzzelli for the equalizer.

Minnesota State controlled play in OT, outshooting Quinnipiac 6-2.