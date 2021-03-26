Michigan on Friday joined Notre Dame as the second team to leave the 16-team NCAA men's hockey tournament because of positive COVID-19 tests.

Michigan was scheduled to play Minnesota Duluth on Friday afternoon in Fargo. That game will go down as a no contest, with UMD advancing to the Midwest Regional final against on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. The third-seeded Bulldogs will play the winner of the North Dakota/American International game.

Michigan's news release said the NCAA removed the Wolverines from the tournament because of positive tests. The Wolverines said the players and staff had been in the daily testing protocol since the end of the Big Ten tournament and were preparing for Friday's game when notified by the NCAA.

"I'm devastated for these players," Michigan coach Mel Pearson said in the news release. " … It's unfortunate. I don't completely understand the final decision but I have to respect it."

Notre Dame's withdrawal on Thursday meant Boston College advanced its regional final on Sunday afternoon.

UMD is one of five Minnesota schools in the NCAA tournament along with the University of Minnesota, Minnesota State Mankato, St. Cloud State and Bemidji State.

The Gophers play Nebraska Omaha in the West Regional at 9 p.m. Saturday.