Minnesota can lead the way on bipartisanship

Individual members are already working across the aisle, so there should be plenty of issues to choose from. One of the ways Majority in the Middle encourages bipartisan work is by tracking bills and amplifying the results. Our 2024 State of Bipartisanship report showed that during the 2023-24 biennium, all but two of the 134 House members had sponsored or co-sponsored bills with members of both parties, and all 67 members of the Senate had sponsored and co-sponsored bills with members of both parties. Bills with bipartisan support exist, and with a shift in process, leadership can build on all that common ground.