CBS 3 and KBJR, two TV news stations that have long worked out of the same building, have joined teams to create Northern News Now, local coverage that will air on both the NBC and CBS affiliates — sometimes simultaneously.

The consolidation makes this the largest television newsroom in the Duluth-Superior market.

Both stations air the same newscasts from 5-7 a.m. and 10-10:30 p.m. on weekdays, with a slight variation on weekends. The separate channels alternate news coverage throughout the lunch hour and starting up again in the late afternoon.

Northern News Now will also offer two additional local news programs at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on the CBS affiliate.

"Every move we're making in regards to our news product is research based," said Todd Wentworth, Northern News Now VP/general manager, in a news release. "In fact, some of the most important guidance comes directly from our viewer's own comments and opinions. Local television viewing today centers on live, local programming with a commitment to community. It is our mission to continue to deliver the information that our viewers have grown to rely on."

Christa Lawler

ST. LOUIS COUNTY

County Board says no new deer farms

The St. Louis County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously this past week to prohibit new cervid farms in this region, a move to combat the spread of chronic wasting disease.

There has been a one-year temporary moratorium on deer farms, which expired at the end of September. CWD, which is fatal, affects the Cervidae family: deer, elk, reindeer, moose and more. It can take a year for symptoms like listlessness, weight loss and stumbling to show.

Existing cervid farms can remain, but aren't allowed to expand. The ordinance is effective immediately.

Christa Lawler

WINONA

Sports memorabilia company gets investor

Winona-based Pillbox Bat Co. is taking on partners.

The custom sports memorabilia makers have drawn an equity investment from True North Equity Partners to support future growth.

It's unclear how much True North has invested in Pillbox, but both sides say the deal will help the company take on larger projects as it secures more sports licensing.

"We will be able to tap into not just the capital we need but also into the expertise that True North brings to the table — specifically their experience in building companies and building brands," Pillbox co-owner Dan Watson said.

Pillbox secured licensing deals with Major League Baseball earlier this year and rolled out its first major project, a series of hardwood pennants for 30 teams, in the summer.

Trey Mewes